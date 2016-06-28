Artist Profile: Mindy & Ronni Reasonover

The studio of Mindy and Ronni Reasonover in the 1864 Captain John Tobey House on Route 28 in East Falmouth is part fine art, part fantasy, and all color. Enormous, brightly painted wooden dragonflies float from the ceiling overhead, while vibrant oversized lobsters perch beside funky renditions of Cape Cod scenes and mermaids chatting over cocktails.

“We think outside the box,” says Mindy, who is known for her classic-style hydrangea acrylic paintings, while Ronni is known for his one-of-a-kind wooden sculptures.

Both members of this husband-and-wife duo took a somewhat circuitous route to their current careers. Mindy owns Color Your World, a home design business she started 25 years ago. Up to that point, the Sudbury native had attended secretarial school, worked in corporate America, and sold real estate. But on the side, she had designed and decorated her friends’ homes, just for the fun of it.

One day a woman offered to pay her for her design services. “I was taking a painting class at the time,” Mindy recalls, “and I thought to myself, ‘Hey, I bet I could paint murals.’ I asked her if I could try painting a mural in her house. I figured if it didn’t work, I could just paint over it. It was kind of my aha! moment.” The mural worked, and many of the woman’s neighbors requested Mindy’s services. “I started Color Your World, and it exploded from there,” she says. “I was busy every day.” Today, her clients include Jordan’s Furniture, Amari Restaurant in Sandwich, the Popponesset Inn in Mashpee, and La Cucina in Falmouth.

Working with designers and decorators, Mindy moves with ease from funky faux finishes to finely detailed paintings on tabletops. A brightly colored painting of a compass with a fish on one used tabletop makes the piece look brand new. She also utilizes painted shells and jellyfish to adorn bathroom walls. “I do all the design, from choosing all the colors, to designing whatever a room needs,” Mindy says. “Stripes, flowers, a beach scene—I can create whatever people want.”