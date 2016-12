2015: UPPER CAPE WINNERS

Things To Do

BEACH

Gold | Old Silver Beach, North Falmouth

Silver | Chapoquoit Beach, West Falmouth

DAY SPA

Gold | The Beach Plum Spa, Sandwich

Silver | Bellezza Salon Med Spa, Falmouth

FAMILY ACTIVITY

Gold | Heritage Museums and Gardens, Sandwich

Silver | The Lanes Bowl & Bistro, Mashpee

GOLF COURSE

Gold | Holly Ridge Golf Club, Sandwich

Silver | The Golf Club of Cape Cod, East Falmouth

GYM/WELLNESS CENTER

Gold | 241 Fitness, Falmouth

Silver | Mashpee Fitness Center, Mashpee

HAIR SALON

Gold | Headlines Salon & Day Spa, Falmouth

Silver | Arabella Salon, Mashpee

KIDS ACTIVITY

Gold | Meryl’s Music and Arts Centers, Sandwich

Silver | Cape Cod Children’s Museum, Mashpee

LAND & SEA EXCURSIONS

Gold | RideAway Kayak, East Sandwich

Silver | Liberte’ The Schooner, Falmouth

MUSEUM

Gold | Heritage Museums and Gardens, Sandwich

Silver | Sandwich Glass Museum, Sandwich

NIGHTLIFE/MUSIC

Gold | Liam Maguire’s Irish Pub, Falmouth

Silver | British Beer Company, Sandwich

PARK or NATURE AREA

Gold | The Knob, Falmouth

Silver | Cape Cod Canal, Bourne & Sandwich

PICNIC SPOT

Gold | Cape Cod Canal, Bourne & Sandwich

Silver | The Knob, Falmouth

PUBLIC FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Gold | Falmouth Heights Beach, Falmouth

Silver | Onset Island, Bourne, Wareham

RAINY DAY ACTIVITY

Gold | Cape Cod Children’s Museum, Mashpee

Silver | The Lanes Bowl & Bistro, Mashpee

SUNSET VIEW

Gold | Old Silver Beach, North Falmouth

Silver | Chapoquoit Beach, West Falmouth

THEATER/PLAYHOUSE

Gold | College Light Opera Company, West Falmouth

Silver | Falmouth Theatre Guild, Falmouth

WALKING or BIKING PATH

Gold | Shining Sea Bikeway, Falmouth

Silver | Cape Cod Canal, Bourne & Sandwich

WEDDING VENUE

Gold | Popponesset Inn, Mashpee

Silver | The Coonamessett Inn, Falmouth

Dining, Food & Lodging

BAKERY

Gold | Maison Villatte, Falmouth

Silver | Beth’s Bakery & Café, Sandwich

BED & BREAKFAST/INN

Gold | Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa, Sandwich

Silver | Belfry Inn and Bistro, Sandwich

BREAKFAST

Gold | Moonakis Café, East Falmouth

Silver | Cafe Chew, Sandwich

BURGER

Gold | Flynn’s Irish Pub, Sagamore

Silver | Bobby Byrne’s, Mashpee

CATERER

Gold | Eat Your Heart Out Catering, Falmouth

Silver | Chef Roland’s Catering, East Falmouth

CHOWDER

Gold | Landfall Restaurant, Woods Hole

Silver | Silver Lounge Restaurant, North Falmouth

COCKTAILS

Gold | The Chart Room, Cataumet

Silver | Anejo Mexican Bistro, Falmouth

COFFEE

Gold | Coffee Obsession, Falmouth

Silver | The Daily Brew, Cataumet

ETHNIC RESTAURANT

Gold | Anejo Mexican Bistro, Falmouth

Silver | La Cucina Sul Mare, Falmouth

FAMILY DINING

Gold | Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar, Mashpee

Silver | Landfall Restaurant, Woods Hole

FARM STAND/FARMERS MARKET

Gold | Crow Farm, Sandwich

Silver | Jack in the Beanstalk, Falmouth

FINE DINING

Gold | The Glass Onion, Falmouth

Silver | Bleu, Mashpee

FRIED CLAMS

Gold | The Clam Shack of Falmouth, Falmouth

Silver | Seafood Sam’s, Sandwich

ICE CREAM

Gold | Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour, Mashpee

Silver | Somerset Creamery, Cataumet

LOBSTER ROLL

Gold | Raw Bar, Mashpee

Silver | The Chart Room, Cataumet

LUNCH

Gold | Cafe Chew, Sandwich

Silver | Pickle Jar Kitchen, Falmouth

MOTEL

Gold | The Tides Motel, Falmouth

Silver | Sandwich Lodge & Resort, Sandwich

OUTDOOR RESTAURANT

Gold | The Flying Bridge, Falmouth

Silver | Pilot House Restaurant & Lounge, Sandwich

PIZZA

Gold | Paul’s Pizza & Seafood, Falmouth

Silver | Stone L’oven Pizza Co., Falmouth

RAW BAR

Gold | Raw Bar, Mashpee

Silver | Falmouth Raw Bar, Falmouth

RESORT/HOTEL

Gold | Sea Crest Beach Hotel, Falmouth

Silver | Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa, Sandwich

RESTAURANT REACHABLE BY BOAT

Gold | The Chart Room, Cataumet

Silver | The Flying Bridge, Falmouth

RESTAURANT WINE SELECTION

Gold | Trevi Café & Wine Bar, Mashpee

Silver | Bleu, Mashpee

ROMANTIC RESTAURANT

Gold | The Glass Onion, Falmouth

Silver | Bleu, Mashpee

SANDWICHES

Gold | Cafe Chew, Sandwich

Silver | Lambert’s Farm Market, Sandwich

SEAFOOD MARKET

Gold | The Clam Man, Falmouth

Silver | The Lobster Trap, Bourne

SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Gold | The Lobster Trap, Bourne

Silver | Seafood Sam’s, Sandwich

SUSHI

Gold | Peking Palace, Falmouth

Silver | Asia, Mashpee

WATERVIEW RESTAURANT

Gold | Landfall Restaurant, Woods Hole

Silver | The Flying Bridge, Falmouth

Shopping

ANTIQUES

Gold | Sandwich Antiques Center, Sandwich

Silver | Antique Asylum, Buzzards Bay

BIKE STORE

Gold | Corner Cycle Cape Cod, Falmouth

Silver | Art’s Bike Shop, North Falmouth

BOOKSTORE

Gold | Eight Cousins Books, Falmouth

Silver | Titcomb’s Bookshop, Sandwich

CANDY SHOP

Gold | Ghelfi’s Candies of Cape Cod, Mashpee

Silver | Ben & Bill’s Chocolate Emporium, Falmouth

CHILDREN’S SHOP

Gold | Caline for Kids, Falmouth

Silver | CapeKids, Mashpee

FINE ARTS GALLERY

Gold | Osborn & Rugh Gallery, Falmouth

Silver | Palette Fine Art Gallery, Sandwich

FLOWER SHOP

Gold | Verde Floral Design, Mashpee

Silver | East Sandwich Flower & Gift, East Sandwich

GARDEN CENTER

Gold | Brick Kiln Farm, Teaticket

Silver | Soares Flower Garden Nursery, East Falmouth

GIFT SHOP

Gold | Painted Daisies, East Sandwich

Silver | Uncle Bill’s Country Store, North Falmouth

JEWELRY

Gold | Robert E. Guertin Jeweler, Sandwich

Silver | Elfstone Silver & Gold, Mashpee

LIQUOR/WINE STORE

Gold | Kappy’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Falmouth

Silver | Andy’s Market, Mashpee

LOCAL CRAFTS

Gold | Modern Vintage Design Studio, Sandwich

Silver | Collections Gallery, Sandwich

MEN’S CLOTHING

Gold | Puritan Cape Cod, Mashpee

Silver | MOCEAN, Mashpee

PET STORE

Gold | Hot Diggity, Mashpee

Silver | Falmouth Pet Center, Falmouth

SHOP for HOME

Gold | Casabella, East Sandwich

Silver | Paine’s Patio, Pocasset

WEDDING SHOP & SERVICES

Gold | The Pink Polka Dot, Falmouth

Silver | Artworx Hair Design, Sandwich

WOMEN’S CLOTHING

Gold | Maxwell & Co., Falmouth

Silver | MOCEAN, Mashpee