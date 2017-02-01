2016 BRICC Awards • AP Kimball Construction

Excellence in New Construction

The team at AP Kimball Construction is known for not backing away from a challenge; as a result, at the 2016 BRICC Awards, they were able to step forward and accept a gold award for their winning project in the Excellence in New Construction category. Working with a design concept created by architect Anthi Frangiadis, Peter Kimball successfully transformed an active family’s backyard into a colorful and dynamic gathering spot for the warmer months.

“The homeowners wanted the area around their pool to be completely casual and inviting so that they and their adult children could relax and have the kind of weekend fun that everyone would look forward to all summer,” Kimball says. The introduction of such a unique structure as a “beach bar cabana” has certainly fit the bill. Not only is the cabana a whimsical place to sit, sip and socialize, details of the craftsmanship are always a topic of discussion. The bar counter, fashioned from a custom-designed wooden longboard by local surfboard shaper Shawn Vecchione, is a real conversation starter. “The owner knew exactly the vibe he was going for,” says Kimball. “He loved the inclusion of corrugated metal, a material he would see used with regularity in beachside bars.”

Kimball sourced the cabinetry through Brown Jordan, a surprising choice since the company is usually recognized for its outdoor furniture lines. Inside this weatherproof, kitchen grade cabinetry, the team plumbed in a refrigerated space dedicated to beer kegs and two taps, perfect for a hot summer pool party.

“All in all, challenges are often found in any project,” Kimball reflects, “but none of them overshadowed the fun we had creating the space, or, most importantly, the fun this family has enjoying this space.”