2016 BRICC Awards • California Closets

Outstanding Closet Design

California Closets has been a leader in the custom storage industry since 1978. The international company—centrally located on the Cape in Hyannis, with a manufacturing facility in Hopkinton, MA—specializes in customized closet designs tailored to each client’s individual needs, budget and design aesthetic. From free in-home consultations, to an installation process marked by meticulous detail and craftsmanship, California Closets takes great care in catering to the specific spaces they design for.

Transforming a spare office into a client’s dream walk-in closet in Cummaquid proved to be an exemplary project for the California Closets Cape Cod team. For their work on this project, California Closets Cape Cod won silver in Outstanding Closet Design at the 2016 BRICC Awards. “What strikes me most about this particular closet,” says project designer Al Simmons, “is the detail we put in to accommodate the homeowner’s needs and vision. She wanted a dressing room environment where she could feel like she’s entering her own little store and haven to relax in.”

To achieve the desired dressing room feel in this 25’ by 30’ closet, the team at California Closets Cape Cod employed full-length mirrored doors, recessed LED puck lighting above all of the roughly 20 doors to illuminate garments, a large island that doubles as a storage unit and packing station, and a row of drawers underneath a windowed wall that serves as a long bench. Above the mirrored doors, Simmons adds that several flip-up doors—complete with eco-resin inserts—were installed above the mirrored doors for additional long-term storage.

An all-white finish was selected for the closet, which Simmons says enhances its dressing room atmosphere. “We didn’t want to distract from the elegance of the space,” he says of the color choice. Shaker-style facades, along with frosted glass handles, were used for the impressive set of 61 drawers, adding to the “clean” look of this closet.