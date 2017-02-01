2016 BRICC Awards • Cape Associates

Five-time award winner

Cape Associates is a third-generation, full-service custom building and remodeling company serving the Cape and Islands as well as the Plymouth area. In addition to receiving honors for the following three projects at the 2016 BRICC Awards, two members of the firm were also recognized: Phil Pagani for Next Gen Shooting Star, and Allen Furman for Outstanding Project Manager.

Cahoon Museum of American Art • Historic Renovation



Improvements made to the 1775 Colonial Georgian structure include foundation and structural repairs as well as installation of all new utilities. The 3,700-square-foot addition provides space for a light-filled vaulted ceiling gallery, multi-purpose classroom, spacious lobby and gift shop, three-story stainless steel elevator, and new stairway. “The intent was to create an addition that looked like it had always been there while integrating modern amenities,” says project manager Rich Bryant.

Provincetown Residence • Use of Small Space

This 1,200 square-foot waterfront condominium lives large, both functionally and aesthetically, thanks to its recent remodel. One of the most prominent changes was the relocation of the stairway, which now is tucked into the left side of the living area and no longer obstructs the views of Cape Cod Bay. Innovative features in the entry room include a Murphy bed and sliding glass door separating it from the living area, allowing the space to double as a guest room.

Provincetown Condo • Excellence in Remodeling

What started as a small project to install new windows and clapboard siding became a major whole-home renovation to maximize functionality and personalize living spaces. Builders removed a wall and relocated a bathroom to open up the kitchen and create a dining area, complete with a built-in, un-upholstered banquette. A local artisan cast Provincetown sand and concrete to produce the striking countertops— contributing to the open-design aesthetic of letting in the natural surroundings.