2016 BRICC Awards • Classic Kitchens & Interiors

Outstanding Closet Design, Excellence in Kitchen Remodel & Best Showroom

In every Classic Kitchens & Interiors project, highly customized designs are the common thread. “We do everything possible to create a design that’s unique for the client and tailor everything to that specific project,” says design manager Becky Brown.

This is evident in two of the company’s recent projects, recognized by the 2016 BRICC Awards. For Outstanding Closet Design, Classic Kitchens & Interiors won gold for a master closet/dressing room created for a couple’s Barnstable home. “Every cabinet, every square inch, is customized to store a particular item, whether it be his tall shirts and pants or her jewelry and dresses,” Brown says. Everything has its own spot, she adds, with pull-outs aplenty for garments such as belts, ties and scarves.

For the transformation of a Centerville kitchen, which nabbed silver for Excellence in Remodeling, designer Barbara Darcy needed to put together the pieces of a complicated puzzle. Storage was a top priority, and with the contents of each cabinet predetermined by the homeowner, Darcy strategically designed the differing dimensions of the cabinetry to fit together proportionally. “We had to get really detail oriented – the distance between shelves, the heights inside the drawer boxes,” she explains, “but it paid off, because the homeowner got all the storage she needed.”

Classic Kitchens & Interiors’ client-centered approach to design is also evident when visiting their showroom, which won a gold 2016 BRICC award for Best Showroom. Located along Airport Road in Hyannis, the 4,500-square-foot showroom features over 20 unique kitchen displays, as well as vanities, a master closet setup, and a room dedicated to cabinet and countertop samples. Brown says the showroom allows clients to see all of their options to make the best decisions for their spaces.

“There are so many decisions to make when designing your home; it can be overwhelming,” Brown says, “so the way our showroom is set up helps people make those decisions.”