2016 BRICC Awards • George Davis, Inc.

Three-time award winner

The staff of George Davis, Inc. had much to celebrate when the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod’s 2016 BRICC Awards were handed out in November: namely, the three gold awards the design-build firm took home. “We were in good company in that room,” says owner George Davis, “and we were really excited about all of the awards. We have a strong team in terms of our design and construction skills.”

The first award was for Whole House Remodel. Describing the winning entry, Davis says the new owners of a 1980s-style Cape in Yarmouth Port wanted to update the home’s traditional finishes with a contemporary, urban feel. “The owners had a lot of say in terms of style,” Davis says. “Everything was remodeled. There wasn’t a surface in that house that we didn’t touch. And on the outside—it was still a traditional Cape.”

Davis says the company’s second award for Bathroom Remodel required achieving his clients’ requests while working with a uniquely shaped space. “Overall it was an awkward space,” he says. “We almost had too much space but not enough in the right places—our designers put a lot of effort into making that space work successfully.”

The third award was for Best Website. Davis says a company’s website, particularly in this industry, is the face of the business. Many of his clients are second-home owners who live off-Cape and conduct their research online. “The website is so important for that first touch,” he says. “It must be done professionally; it has to be current, cutting edge, and it really has to speak for your company.” Davis’ staff has completely overhauled the website, georgedavisinc.com, and the end results include concise descriptions, more space devoted to client testimonials, and a mobile-friendly viewing experience. “To have a panel compare our website to others and find that ours was the best, I was really proud of that,” Davis says.