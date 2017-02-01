2016 BRICC Awards • Cape Dreams Building & Design

Excellence in New Construction

Perched high on a hill overlooking the breakwater in Brewster is the latest combined venture for builder Paul van Steensel of Cape Dreams Building & Design and Brewster architect Steven Hayes. Named “Mandolin Wind” after Rod Stewart’s 1971 song, this 7,000 square-foot asymmetrical, dormered and shingled Cape is a sight to behold. For the owners, Mandolin Wind is their dream oasis—a home in which they envision making memories with family and friends for many years to come.

The design of Mandolin Wind—a project for which Cape Dreams was awarded gold in the 2016 BRICC Awards Excellence in New Single Family Home Design & Construction category—reflects the homeowners’ desire to create an inviting gathering place. On the main level, the two-island kitchen opens into the dining area, which then transitions into the living room. A gas-burning fireplace with native fieldstone surround—completed by Nick Fiero of Nicholas Fiero & Son Masonry of Harwich and installed by Rose Forge Inc. of Brewster—is a focal point. The vaulted ceiling and bay windows looking out to the water add to the first floor’s expansive feel. On the ground level, one finds an expansive entertaining area with polished concrete floors, a pool table, a ping-pong table, and a second full kitchen.

The second floor is tailored for guests, with four en-suite bedrooms—including a “dorm room” with three beds for future grandchildren—an additional laundry room, and a cigar room, complete with its own ventilation and closed off to keep any trace of smoke from circulating throughout the house. Bedrooms, done in subtle blues and greens, have built–in furniture and ample closet space. An exterior spiral staircase connects the cigar room balcony to the wrap-around deck off the main level, which features cozy seating and a fireplace also done in the same stonework found in the living room.