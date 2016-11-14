Celebrating Cape Cod HOME’s 20th anniversary (1996-2016)

In 2016 we are revisiting some of the homes featured in Cape Cod HOME’s first issue in 1996.

During the 1990s, “going green” was considered cutting edge. Looking back 20 years, so too was “ReCraft East,” an eco-friendly, three-bedroom cottage in Oak Bluffs. Featured in Cape Cod HOME’s inaugural 1996 issue, this “green” house was the first of its kind on Martha’s Vineyard, utilizing new-at-the-time materials such as cellulose insulation (made from recycled newspapers) and engineered lumber.

“The point of the house,” says architect Kate Warner, the mastermind behind the project, “was you can use materials with recycled content—and make a house that looks just like any other New England house.” Overall, the house has remained an efficient, comfortable living space over the last 20 years.

Since completing the Vineyard home, Warner has dedicated her life to helping protect the environment, and she encourages people to consider how they can do the same. “This was a starting point for me,” she says, “and look where we’ve gone from there. Where can we go now?” – Haley Cote

