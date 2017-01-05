2017 Life Annual Guide: Lower Cape

Brewster Brewster, East Brewster, West Brewster

In search of a community with a remarkable history, a one-of-a-kind topography, countless seaside activities, and fine dining to boot? Brewster is that place!

Situated along Cape Cod Bay, Brewster has always been tied to the sea, and over the years many sea captains have made their homes here. Visitors can explore many of these grand residences, including the lovely Crosby Mansion and the Captain Freeman Inn, and The Brewster Historical Society hosts a regular bus tour—A Sea Captain’s Tour of Brewster—which visits several of the homes. The Cape Cod Museum of Natural History is another great spot to appreciate local history, with a blend of nature. Museumgoers can browse wildlife exhibits, attend workshops, and enjoy a nature walk through 400 acres of conservation land.

Topographically speaking, Long Pond, which Brewster shares with Harwich, is Cape Cod’s largest freshwater pond and it’s a popular swimming hole. Along the bay, the Brewster Flats are a magnificent natural attraction, particularly at low tide. The salt flats can stretch for up to two miles off the beaches, creating endless tidal pools filled with marine treasures. Beaches including Paines Creek, Crosby Landing, and Breakwater are also known for their sunsets.

Brewster also has much to offer in terms of activities. First, the Cape Cod Rail Trail, which cuts through Brewster’s Nickerson State Park, features 22 miles of paved trails from Dennis to Wellfleet. Next SUPfari Adventures Cape Cod offers paddleboard rentals and lessons at Brewster ponds including Long, Sheep, and Upper Mill. The Cape Rep Theatre delivers performances for children in its outdoor theater in summer, and dramatic plays (for general audiences) in the indoor theater, from May through December. Additional attractions around town include Drummer Boy Park, the Brewster General Store, and the Stony Brook Grist Mill.

Getting hungry? Eat Cake 4 Breakfast—it’s a bakery!—sells homemade macaroons and other sweet creations early in the day, while the Brewster Fish House offers seafood specialties including a heartwarming fish chowder. Just down the road, fine French dining is always on the menu at the elegant Chillingsworth Restaurant on Route 6A, and The Woodshed is a comfortable spot for live music, drinks, and dancing.

Looking for a place to stay? Enjoy comfort and luxury in a sea captain’s home

Centrally located on historic Route 6A in Brewster, the Sea Meadow Inn allows guests the opportunity to enjoy casual luxury following a day of exploring nearby beaches, restaurants, and shops. Formerly known as the Isaiah Clark House, the renovated c. 1780 sea captain’s residence offers attractive guest rooms—each named after a Clark family member—with hardwood floors and nautical accents. Outside, the inn has acres of manicured lawns and gardens.

Guests can also enjoy another bonus: the attention and care of Debbie Adams, who has managed the inn for owner Nancy Garran since 2013. Adams began innkeeping following her daughter’s college graduation in 2011. “I had asked myself, ‘What do I love?’” she recalls. “I made a list. … I Googled the things on my list and came up with innkeeping for a profession.”

Like many others, Adams followed her passion to Cape Cod. “I love making people feel welcome,” she says. “Guests tell me that they feel right at home here, and that’s my goal.”

Sea Meadow Inn

1187 Route 6A, Brewster

508-896-2223 • seameadowinn.com