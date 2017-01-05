2017 Life Annual Guide: Mid Cape

Barnstable Barnstable, Centerville, Cotuit, Hyannis, Marstons Mills, Osterville, West Barnstable

The largest town on Cape Cod, Barnstable occupies 76 square miles at the center of the peninsula, has beaches and harbors along both Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket Sound, and consists of seven villages—each with its own distinctive charm. In short, Barnstable is the hub of Cape Cod, and there’s a lot here to see, experience, and enjoy.

A good place to start is Main Street in Hyannis, a bustling boulevard of restaurants, boutiques, and souvenir shops. Some of the many dining highlights are The Brazilian Grill, Alberto’s Ristorante, and Common Ground Cafe, a romantically rustic eatery with sandwiches like the Pauper Special which has turkey, onions, and BBQ sauce. The JFK Hyannis Museum has exhibits highlighting the President and his family’s relationship with the Cape, and on the lower floor one can browse the memorabilia of the Cape League’s Hall of Fame.

A few blocks from Main Street is another busy scene: Hyannis Harbor. Here, one can board a ferry to the islands, embark on a sightseeing cruise, browse local creations in the artist shanties, and savor the catch of the day at Spanky’s Clam Shack. On the other side of Hyannis, The Cape Cod Melody Tent hosts live concerts every summer featuring performers like The Fab Four, a crowd-pleasing Beatles’ tribute band.

If fun in the sun is on the schedule, Craigville Beach in Centerville is a popular choice. The family-friendly beach has attractive views of Nantucket Sound, and snack shacks just across the parking lot. The beach is also close to Centerville’s Main Street, a classic Cape neighborhood. Great for walking or biking, Main Street is home to many attractive residences, which local ship captains called ‘home’ in the 19th century. Around the corner one finds Four Seas Ice Cream, which serves 28 beloved flavors, including fresh peach.

Other fun spots to explore in town include the attractive shops and cafes of Barnstable Village, the spectacular Sandy Neck Beach, and Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills, which delivers high-flying tours in 1930s-era biplanes.

Looking for a place to stay? Move over, muffins—this inn hosts ‘scone wars’

With a shared passion for baking, Rick Garceau and Tom Nortz always dreamed they would one day own an inn. “We were infatuated with the thought of owning a B&B,” says Garceau, a native of Marlborough. After searching for three years for just the right place, the couple bought the Captain David Kelley House

in Centerville in 2008.

The 1835 Greek Revival inn is located in the heart of the village’s historic district. “It’s a part of history,” says Garceau. “All of the houses on Main Street belonged to sea captains.” The five rooms and one suite all boast colonial-era furniture and Oriental rugs.

Homemade scones are the main attraction in each morning’s four-course breakfast. “We have ‘scone wars’ where we try to outdo each other,” says Garceau, who often delivers the sweets with a song and dance, in his role as “Frank Scone-atra,” along with Tom’s rendition of “Prince Scone-a-lot.”

Captain David Kelley House Bed & Breakfast

539 Main Street, Centerville

508-775-4707 • captaindavidkelleyhouse.com