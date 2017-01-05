2017 Life Annual Guide: Upper Cape

Bourne

Bourne Village, Bournedale, Buzzards Bay, Cataumet, Gray Gables, Monument Beach, Pocasset, Sagamore, Sagamore Beach

The town of Bourne, with its famous “Cape Cod” shrubberies welcoming visitors to the peninsula and pleasant villages on either side of the Cape Cod Canal, is a top destination spot for visitors and locals. In and of itself, the canal is a must-explore attraction with 13-1/2 miles of paved trails that are great for cycling, walking, and rollerblading, while also providing access for sightseers and fishermen. One is likely to spy boats of all shapes and sizes traveling through the manmade waterway, and if the timing is right, maybe even the historic Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge in action.

More than just pretty scenery, Bourne also has a fascinating history and is home to the Aptucxet Trading Post Museum, which shares the story of trade in the region between the Pilgrims, Native Americans, and the Dutch dating back to 1627. The replica trading post hosts a variety of exhibits and events, and at the same location one can see the Gray Gables railroad station, which was built for President Grover Cleveland who made his summer White House in Bourne during his second term in office—1893 to 1897. The station—and later the village—adopted the name of the President’s home: Gray Gables.

Bourne, which consists of nine villages including Bournedale and Buzzards Bay on the mainland side, and Pocasset and Cataumet on the Cape side offers many wonderful dining options. Flynn’s Irish Pub in Sagamore is known for its award-winning burgers, pints, and pub fare. Open year round, The Lobster Trap Fish Market and Restaurant in Bourne Village is a go-to for seafood; one can order fresh-caught haddock or cod in the market, and lobster rolls, seafood platters, and other specials in the restaurant. To the south, the Chart Room in Cataumet, open seasonally, delivers great food, tasty mudslides, and gorgeous water views.

Other attractions around the town include Butterflies of Cape Cod, a seasonal butterfly habitat and gift shop at 26 Herring Pond Road (just north of Scenic Highway Route 6), walking trails in several natural areas overseen by the Bourne Conservation Trust, and many great beaches including Monument, Sagamore, and Electric Avenue.

Looking for a place to stay?

Begin your day with pancakes—and panoramic

Situated in a quiet hilltop neighborhood, The Sandollar B&B overlooks Sagamore Beach and offers sweeping views of water and sand in each direction. “We have a 180-degree view,” says owner Greg Cummings. “People travel the world for this!”

Built in 1972, the Sandollar has four rooms, each with beach-themed names: Sandcastle, Sand Dune, Sandbar, and Sand Tower, the last of which comes with an adjoining suite—Sandpiper. Three of the rooms offer ocean views, while one looks out on the garden. All of the rooms have air conditioning. Cummings, who used to stay at the inn as a guest, and his partner, Jackie Schulte, purchased the inn and have operated the business since 2011.

Beach chairs and towels are provided, and in the morning guests can enjoy breakfast on the deck. “I’m becoming famous for my pancakes!” Cummings says. “At least that’s what my guests keep telling me.” His specialties include blueberry, sweet potato, mango, and more.

The Sandollar Bed & Breakfast

8 Indian Trail, Sagamore Beach

508-888-5894