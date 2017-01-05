Traditional stories, fresh perspectives

The goal of Cape Cod LIFE’s annual high school art contest is to inspire students’ interest in local history as we ask them to illustrate six articles covering historical topics from around the Cape and Islands. The articles—and some of the students’ entries—are featured in the Annual Guide issue you are currently holding.

What we have learned in the three years hosting the contest is that students in our area are talented and driven, and exceptionally creative. For one of this year’s topics, Emperor Hirohito’s brief visit to Falmouth in 1975, one entry features a portrait of the Emperor donning shorts and shades—classic Cape Cod attire—while another depicts the ruler in a rowboat passing by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. To illustrate our article on Nantucket’s railroad, which existed on the island in fits and starts from 1881 to 1918, one student’s entry showed steam billowing from the engine to form the island’s familiar outline, while another shows a whale popping up alongside the rails as if to say hello.

In all, we received 80 entries from students at eight Cape and Islands high schools: Barnstable, Falmouth, Monomoy Regional, Nantucket, Nauset Regional, St. John Paul II, Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis, and Upper Cape Tech. We appreciate the time, effort, and talent the students put into their entries as well as the teachers who provided guidance and inspiration—and helped get the entries in on time.

Without any further ado, here are the winners of the 2017 Cape Cod LIFE student art contest.

An Imperial Visit to Woods Hole: Chloe McLean, Falmouth High School

70 Great Years for the Cotuit Kettleers: Nick Glaser, St. John Paul II High School

The Harwich Exchange: Emma Starkweather, Monomoy Regional High School

The “Target Ship” in Cape Cod Bay: McKayla Caswell, Falmouth High School

Martha’s Vineyard’s Bell Ringers: Victoria Johnson, Falmouth High School

When Nantucket had a Railroad: Nick Glaser, St. John Paul II High School

Additional Honorable Mention entries are also published in the story layouts.

Related Posts: