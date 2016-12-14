Bourbon-Pecan Bread Pudding
Ingredients
- 1/2loaf white bread
- 1cup pecans
- 1/4cup bourbon
- 9 eggs
- 2cups sugar
- 2tsp vanilla extract
- 1tsp cinnamon
- 1/4tsp nutmeg
- 1quart heavy cream
- 1pint light cream
Servings:
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 13 x 9-inch pan. Place the cubed bread and pecans in the pan. Pour the bourbon evenly over the bread and pecans. Whisk the eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg together in a bowl. Whisk the creams together in a separate bowl. Whisk the egg mixture and creams together and pour over the bread and pecans. Let sit for 45 minutes to one hour. Bake 45-50 minutes. Remove from oven and let sit for 15 minutes before serving. Drizzle with caramel ice cream topping and a dollop of whipped cream.
Share this Recipe
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.