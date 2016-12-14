Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 13 x 9-inch pan. Place the cubed bread and pecans in the pan. Pour the bourbon evenly over the bread and pecans. Whisk the eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg together in a bowl. Whisk the creams together in a separate bowl. Whisk the egg mixture and creams together and pour over the bread and pecans. Let sit for 45 minutes to one hour. Bake 45-50 minutes. Remove from oven and let sit for 15 minutes before serving. Drizzle with caramel ice cream topping and a dollop of whipped cream.