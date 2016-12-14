Butternut Bisque
Ingredients
- 4lbs butternut squashpeeled and cubed
- 24oz pumpkin puree
- 11/2sticks butter
- 1/3cup brown sugar
- 1/4cup honey
- 2cups vegetable stock
- 1tsp ground white pepper
- 2tsp kosher salt
- 1/4tsp allspice
Servings:
Instructions
- In a large stockpot, cover the cubed squash with water and boil until soft. Add remaining ingredients except heavy cream and bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered for one hour. Remove from heat and puree in a food processor. Return the pureed bisque to the stockpot, add heavy cream, and warm on low simmer.
