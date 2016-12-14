Slice onion into thinnest possible rings; use a mandolin if available. Pour milk in a shallow dish and add the sliced onions. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour. In a plastic bag, combine the flour, salt and pepper. Shake to evenly distribute ingredients. Heat oil to 375° in a deep saucepan. Remove a small handful of onion rings from the milk and shake off excess. Drop into flour, separate rings and shake to coat. Drop a few rings at a time into the hot oil and cook until golden. Remove from hot oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Garnish the plate with the crunchy—and tasty—onion strings.