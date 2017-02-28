Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce with Lime and Herbs
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup full-fat Greek yogurtextra liquid drained
- 2tsp fresh lime juice
- 1/2 tsp packed freshly grated lime zest
- 2 tsp honeyor 1 and ½ teaspoons agave nectar
- 2tsp chopped fresh mint and/or cilantro
- 1cup finely diced peeled, seeded cucumber
- Pinch of kosher salt
Servings:
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, lime juice, lime zest, honey, mint and/or cilantro, and salt. Stir in the cucumber until well incorporated. If not using right away, store covered in the fridge for up to one day.
Share this Recipe
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.