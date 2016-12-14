REC Sugar Snap Peas By Jenn Shurkus Sugar Snap Peas 12345 Votes: 0 Rating: 0 You: Rate this recipe! Print Recipe CourseVegetables Servings 8 Servings 8 Sugar Snap Peas 12345 Votes: 0 Rating: 0 You: Rate this recipe! Print Recipe CourseVegetables Servings 8 Servings 8 Ingredients 1 1/2lb fresh sugar snap peas kosher salt black pepper Servings: Instructions Remove and discard the stem end of the pea and string from each sugar snap pod. Steam two to three minutes, strain, and toss with kosher salt and black pepper. Share this Recipe Related Posts: Author Jenn Shurkus Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.
