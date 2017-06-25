Presenting 111 Cape & Islands restaurants with views of ocean, bay and stream

The Cape and Islands have a reputation for superior dining. From Buzzards Bay to Provincetown and across Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, the region’s bounty of great restaurants seems never-ending. Are you in the mood for blackened swordfish, pan-seared scallops, or a juicy steak? How about clam chowder, calamari or some cornbread served with maple butter? All of these and more can be found here, and in abundance.

And what better way is there to enjoy a fine meal on a summer’s evening than to do so overlooking Hyannis Harbor, Nantucket Sound or Cape Cod Bay? We at Cape Cod LIFE couldn’t think of any. Therefore, continuing a longtime Cape Cod LIFE tradition, we present the following list of 111 Cape and Islands restaurants that, in addition to the wonderful food on their menus, also deliver breathtaking water views.

Upper Cape

Falmouth

The 41-70

the41-70.com

Pier 37 Boathouse WaterFront Dining

waterfrontrestaurantfalmouth.com

British Beer Company

britishbeer.com

Captain Kidd Restaurant

thecaptainkidd.com

Clam Shack

(508) 540-7758

Coonamessett Inn

coonamessettinn.com

Falmouth Raw Bar

falmouthrawbar.com

Flying Bridge Restaurant

flyingbridgerestaurant.com

Landfall Restaurant

landfallwoodshole.com

Quicks Hole Taqueria

quicksholewickedfresh.com

Quicks Hole Tavern

quicksholewickedfresh.com

Red’s Restaurant & Lounge at Sea Crest Beach Hotel

seacrestbeachhotel.com

Pie in the Sky

pieintheskywoodshole.com

Shuckers World Famous Raw Bar & Café

shuckerscapecod.com

Water Street Kitchen & Public House

waterstreetkitchen.com

Bourne

Chart Room

chartroomcataumet.com

Lobster Trap

lobstertrap.net

Sandwich

Fishermen’s View

fishermensview.com

Pilot House

pilothousecapecod.com

Seafood Sam’s

seafoodsams.com

Mashpee

Popponesset Inn Restaurant & The Lure Raw Bar

newseabury.com

Mid Cape

Barnstable

Baxter’s Boathouse & Fish & Chips

baxterscapecod.com

Bluewater Grille

bluewatergrillecapecod.com

The Chart Room @ Crosby’s

chartroomcrosbys.com

Mattakeese Wharf

mattakeese.com

Osterville Fish Too

ostervillefish.net

Raw Bar on Ocean Street

therawbar.com

Spanky’s Clam Shack

spankysclamshack.com

The Black Cat Harbor Shack

blackcattavern.com

The Black Cat Shack Out Back

blackcattavern.com

The Black Cat Tavern

blackcattavern.com

The Dockside Ribs & Lobster

thedocksidehyannis.com

The Thirsty Tuna

thirstytunacapecod.com

Trader Ed’s at Hyannis Marina

tradereds.com

Dennis

Clancy’s Restaurant & Tavern

clancysrestaurant.com

Gina’s by the Sea

ginasbythesea.com

Kream ‘N’ Kone Seafood

kreamnkone.com

Ocean House

oceanhouserestaurant.com

Sesuit Harbor Cafe

sesuitharbor-cafe.com

Summer Shanty

summershanty.com

Sundancer’s Restaurant

sundancerscapecod.com

Swan River Restaurant

swanriverseafoods.com

The Ebb Tide Restaurant

ebbtiderestaurant.com

The Marshside

themarshside.com

The Sailing Cow Cafe

sailingcow.com

The Waterfront at Lighthouse Inn

lighthouseinn.com

Yarmouth

Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn

anthonyscummaquid.com

Captain Parker’s Pub

captainparkers.com

Harbor Point

harborpointweddings.com/

Lobster Boat Restaurant

thelobsterboatrestaurant.com

Skipper Restaurant

skipperrestaurant.com

Skippy’s Pier 1

skippyspier1.com

Tugboats at Hyannis Marina

tugboatscapecod.com

Lower Cape

Brewster

Ocean Terrace at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club

oceanedge.com/dining/ocean

Chatham

Stars— at Chatham Bars Inn

chathambarsinn.com/dining

The Beach House— at Chatham Bars Inn

chathambarsinn.com/dining

Harwich

Brax Landing Restaurant

braxlanding.com

The Outer Bar and Grille at The Wequassett Resort

wequassett.com/dining

Twenty-Eight Atlantic at The Wequassett Resort

wequassett.com/dining

Orleans

Double Dragon Inn

doubldragonorleans.com

Cap’t Cass Rock Harbor Seafood

117 Rock Harbor Road, Orleans

Lobster Claw Restaurant

lobsterclaw.com

Orleans Waterfront Inn

orleansinn.com

Outer Cape

Provincetown

Bayside Betsy’s

baysidebetsys.com

Bubala’s by the Bay

bubalas.com

Fanizzi’s Restaurant By the Sea

fanizzisrestaurant.com

Jimmy’s Hideaway

jimmyshideaway.com

Pepe’s Wharf

pepeswharf.com

Ross’ Grill

rossgrillptown.com

Spindler’s

spindlersptown.com

Surf Club Restaurant & Bar

508- 487-1367

The Lobster Pot Restaurant

ptownlobsterpot.com

The Mews Restaurant & Café

mews.com

The Red Inn

theredinn.com

Tin Pan Alley

tinpanalleyptown.com

WayDownTown

waydowntownptown.com

Wellfleet

Bookstore & Restaurant

wellfleetoyster.com

Mac’s on the Pier

macsseafood.com

Mac’s Shack Restaurant

macsseafood.com

Pearl

wellfleetpearl.com

The Beachcomber

thebeachcomber.com

Martha’s Vineyard

Aquinnah

Aquinnah Shop Restaurant

theaquinnahshop.com

Outermost Inn

outermostinn.com

Chilmark

Beach Plum Inn Restaurant

beachpluminn.com

Edgartown

Atlantic Fish & Chop House

atlanticmv.com

Henry’s Hotel Bar at Harbor View Hotel

harbor-view.com/dining/henrys

Lighthouse Grill at Harbor View Hotel

harbor-view.com/dining/lighthousegrill

Seafood Shanty

theseafoodshanty.com

The Dunes at Winnetu Oceanside Resort

luremv.com

Menemsha

Home Port Restaurant

homeportmv.com

Oak Bluffs

Black Dog Dockside Café

theblackdog.com/tavern

Coop de Ville

coopdevillemv.com

Fishbones Grille & Waterfront Café

fishbonesgrille.com

Lookout Tavern

lookoutmv.com

Nancy’s Restaurant

nancysrestaurant.com

Sand Bar & Grille

mvsandbar.com

Vineyard Haven

Garde East

gardeeast.com

The Black Dog Tavern

theblackdog.com/tavern

Nantucket

B-ACK Yard BBQ

ackbackyard.com

Brant Point Grill

whiteelephanthotel.com/dining

CRU Oyster Bar

crunantucket.com

Easy Street Cantina

easystreetcantina.com

Galley Beach

galleybeach.net

Jetties Beach Bar & Restaurant

thejetties.com

Millie’s

milliesnantucket.com

Sayle’s Seafood

saylesseafood.com

Slip 14

slip14.com

Straight Wharf Restaurant

straightwharfrestaurant.com

The Summer House Restaurant

thesummerhouse.com/dining

The Tavern at Harbor Square

nantuckettavern.com

Topper’s at The Wauwinet

wauwinet.com/dining.aspx