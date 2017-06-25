What goes best with seafood? A beautiful water view
Presenting 111 Cape & Islands restaurants with views of ocean, bay and stream
The Cape and Islands have a reputation for superior dining. From Buzzards Bay to Provincetown and across Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, the region’s bounty of great restaurants seems never-ending. Are you in the mood for blackened swordfish, pan-seared scallops, or a juicy steak? How about clam chowder, calamari or some cornbread served with maple butter? All of these and more can be found here, and in abundance.
And what better way is there to enjoy a fine meal on a summer’s evening than to do so overlooking Hyannis Harbor, Nantucket Sound or Cape Cod Bay? We at Cape Cod LIFE couldn’t think of any. Therefore, continuing a longtime Cape Cod LIFE tradition, we present the following list of 111 Cape and Islands restaurants that, in addition to the wonderful food on their menus, also deliver breathtaking water views.
Upper Cape
Falmouth
The 41-70
Pier 37 Boathouse WaterFront Dining
waterfrontrestaurantfalmouth.com
British Beer Company
Captain Kidd Restaurant
Clam Shack
(508) 540-7758
Coonamessett Inn
Falmouth Raw Bar
Flying Bridge Restaurant
Landfall Restaurant
Quicks Hole Taqueria
Quicks Hole Tavern
Red’s Restaurant & Lounge at Sea Crest Beach Hotel
Pie in the Sky
Shuckers World Famous Raw Bar & Café
Water Street Kitchen & Public House
Bourne
Chart Room
Lobster Trap
Sandwich
Fishermen’s View
Pilot House
Seafood Sam’s
Mashpee
Popponesset Inn Restaurant & The Lure Raw Bar
Mid Cape
Barnstable
Baxter’s Boathouse & Fish & Chips
Bluewater Grille
The Chart Room @ Crosby’s
Mattakeese Wharf
Osterville Fish Too
Raw Bar on Ocean Street
Spanky’s Clam Shack
The Black Cat Harbor Shack
The Black Cat Shack Out Back
The Black Cat Tavern
The Dockside Ribs & Lobster
The Thirsty Tuna
Trader Ed’s at Hyannis Marina
Dennis
Clancy’s Restaurant & Tavern
Gina’s by the Sea
Kream ‘N’ Kone Seafood
Ocean House
Sesuit Harbor Cafe
Summer Shanty
Sundancer’s Restaurant
Swan River Restaurant
The Ebb Tide Restaurant
The Marshside
The Sailing Cow Cafe
The Waterfront at Lighthouse Inn
Yarmouth
Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn
Captain Parker’s Pub
Harbor Point
Lobster Boat Restaurant
Skipper Restaurant
Skippy’s Pier 1
Tugboats at Hyannis Marina
Lower Cape
Brewster
Ocean Terrace at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club
Chatham
Stars— at Chatham Bars Inn
The Beach House— at Chatham Bars Inn
Harwich
Brax Landing Restaurant
The Outer Bar and Grille at The Wequassett Resort
Twenty-Eight Atlantic at The Wequassett Resort
Orleans
Double Dragon Inn
Cap’t Cass Rock Harbor Seafood
117 Rock Harbor Road, Orleans
Lobster Claw Restaurant
Orleans Waterfront Inn
Outer Cape
Provincetown
Bayside Betsy’s
Bubala’s by the Bay
Fanizzi’s Restaurant By the Sea
Jimmy’s Hideaway
Pepe’s Wharf
Ross’ Grill
Spindler’s
Surf Club Restaurant & Bar
508- 487-1367
The Lobster Pot Restaurant
The Mews Restaurant & Café
The Red Inn
Tin Pan Alley
WayDownTown
Wellfleet
Bookstore & Restaurant
Mac’s on the Pier
Mac’s Shack Restaurant
Pearl
The Beachcomber
Martha’s Vineyard
Aquinnah
Aquinnah Shop Restaurant
Outermost Inn
Chilmark
Beach Plum Inn Restaurant
Edgartown
Atlantic Fish & Chop House
Henry’s Hotel Bar at Harbor View Hotel
Lighthouse Grill at Harbor View Hotel
harbor-view.com/dining/lighthousegrill
Seafood Shanty
The Dunes at Winnetu Oceanside Resort
Menemsha
Home Port Restaurant
Oak Bluffs
Black Dog Dockside Café
Coop de Ville
Fishbones Grille & Waterfront Café
Lookout Tavern
Nancy’s Restaurant
Sand Bar & Grille
Vineyard Haven
Garde East
The Black Dog Tavern
Nantucket
B-ACK Yard BBQ
Brant Point Grill
CRU Oyster Bar
Easy Street Cantina
Galley Beach
Jetties Beach Bar & Restaurant
Millie’s
Sayle’s Seafood
Slip 14
Straight Wharf Restaurant
The Summer House Restaurant
The Tavern at Harbor Square
Topper’s at The Wauwinet
You might also like:
One weekend in Wellfleet—a Cape Cod photo essay
Online only: Expanded story, plus more photos of Wellfleet! Like the menus in its many fine restaurants and the artistic…Read More
Tried & True & Something New: Descriptions of 52 Cape & Islands restaurants, including dozens of longtime favorites and a few fresh newcomers
Feel like going to your favorite restaurant tonight or this weekend? You know, the one with the incredible lobster rolls,…Read More
Whalers once headed to Smith’s Tavern in Wellfleet for food, drink and fun
Excavation in 1969-1970 found evidence of a tavern on the Outer Cape in the early 1700s Editor’s note: Prior to…Read More