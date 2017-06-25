Presenting 111 Cape & Islands restaurants with views of ocean, bay and stream

The Cape and Islands have a reputation for superior dining. From Buzzards Bay to Provincetown and across Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, the region’s bounty of great restaurants seems never-ending. Are you in the mood for blackened swordfish, pan-seared scallops, or a juicy steak? How about clam chowder, calamari or some cornbread served with maple butter? All of these and more can be found here, and in abundance.

And what better way is there to enjoy a fine meal on a summer’s evening than to do so overlooking Hyannis Harbor, Nantucket Sound or Cape Cod Bay? We at Cape Cod LIFE couldn’t think of any. Therefore, continuing a longtime Cape Cod LIFE tradition, we present the following list of 111 Cape and Islands restaurants that, in addition to the wonderful food on their menus, also deliver breathtaking water views.

 

Upper Cape

Falmouth

The 41-70

the41-70.com

 

Pier 37 Boathouse WaterFront Dining

waterfrontrestaurantfalmouth.com

 

British Beer Company

britishbeer.com

 

Captain Kidd Restaurant

thecaptainkidd.com

 

Clam Shack

(508) 540-7758

 

Coonamessett Inn

coonamessettinn.com

 

Falmouth Raw Bar

falmouthrawbar.com

 

Flying Bridge Restaurant

flyingbridgerestaurant.com

 

Landfall Restaurant

landfallwoodshole.com

 

Quicks Hole Taqueria

quicksholewickedfresh.com

 

Quicks Hole Tavern

quicksholewickedfresh.com

 

Red’s Restaurant & Lounge at Sea Crest Beach Hotel

seacrestbeachhotel.com

 

Pie in the Sky

pieintheskywoodshole.com

 

Shuckers World Famous Raw Bar & Café

shuckerscapecod.com

 

Water Street Kitchen & Public House

waterstreetkitchen.com

 

Bourne

Chart Room

chartroomcataumet.com

 

Lobster Trap

lobstertrap.net

 

Sandwich

Fishermen’s View

fishermensview.com

 

Pilot House

pilothousecapecod.com

 

Seafood Sam’s

seafoodsams.com

 

Mashpee

Popponesset Inn Restaurant & The Lure Raw Bar

newseabury.com

 

Mid Cape

Barnstable

Baxter’s Boathouse & Fish & Chips

baxterscapecod.com

 

Bluewater Grille

bluewatergrillecapecod.com

 

The Chart Room @ Crosby’s

chartroomcrosbys.com

 

Mattakeese Wharf

mattakeese.com

 

Osterville Fish Too

ostervillefish.net

 

Raw Bar on Ocean Street

therawbar.com

 

Spanky’s Clam Shack

spankysclamshack.com

 

The Black Cat Harbor Shack

blackcattavern.com

 

The Black Cat Shack Out Back

blackcattavern.com

 

The Black Cat Tavern

blackcattavern.com

 

The Dockside Ribs & Lobster

thedocksidehyannis.com

 

The Thirsty Tuna

thirstytunacapecod.com

 

Trader Ed’s at Hyannis Marina

tradereds.com

 

Dennis

Clancy’s Restaurant & Tavern

clancysrestaurant.com

 

Gina’s by the Sea

ginasbythesea.com

 

Kream ‘N’ Kone Seafood

kreamnkone.com

 

Ocean House

oceanhouserestaurant.com

 

Sesuit Harbor Cafe

sesuitharbor-cafe.com

 

Summer Shanty

summershanty.com

 

Sundancer’s Restaurant

sundancerscapecod.com

 

Swan River Restaurant

swanriverseafoods.com

 

The Ebb Tide Restaurant

ebbtiderestaurant.com

 

The Marshside

themarshside.com

 

The Sailing Cow Cafe

sailingcow.com

 

The Waterfront at Lighthouse Inn

lighthouseinn.com

 

 Yarmouth

Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn

anthonyscummaquid.com

 

Captain Parker’s Pub

captainparkers.com

 

Harbor Point

harborpointweddings.com/

 

Lobster Boat Restaurant

thelobsterboatrestaurant.com

 

Skipper Restaurant

skipperrestaurant.com

 

Skippy’s Pier 1

skippyspier1.com

 

Tugboats at Hyannis Marina

tugboatscapecod.com

 

 Lower Cape

Brewster

Ocean Terrace at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club

oceanedge.com/dining/ocean

 

Chatham

Stars— at Chatham Bars Inn

chathambarsinn.com/dining

 

The Beach House— at Chatham Bars Inn

chathambarsinn.com/dining

 

Harwich

Brax Landing Restaurant

braxlanding.com

 

The Outer Bar and Grille at The Wequassett Resort

wequassett.com/dining

 

Twenty-Eight Atlantic at The Wequassett Resort

wequassett.com/dining

 

Orleans

Double Dragon Inn

doubldragonorleans.com

 

Cap’t Cass Rock Harbor Seafood

117 Rock Harbor Road, Orleans

 

Lobster Claw Restaurant

lobsterclaw.com

 

Orleans Waterfront Inn

orleansinn.com

 

Outer Cape

Provincetown

Bayside Betsy’s

baysidebetsys.com

 

Bubala’s by the Bay

bubalas.com

 

Fanizzi’s Restaurant By the Sea

fanizzisrestaurant.com

 

Jimmy’s Hideaway

jimmyshideaway.com

 

Pepe’s Wharf

pepeswharf.com

 

Ross’ Grill

rossgrillptown.com

 

Spindler’s

spindlersptown.com

 

Surf Club Restaurant & Bar

508- 487-1367

 

The Lobster Pot Restaurant

ptownlobsterpot.com

 

The Mews Restaurant & Café

mews.com

 

The Red Inn

theredinn.com

 

Tin Pan Alley

tinpanalleyptown.com

 

WayDownTown

waydowntownptown.com

 

Wellfleet

Bookstore & Restaurant

wellfleetoyster.com

 

Mac’s on the Pier

macsseafood.com

 

Mac’s Shack Restaurant

macsseafood.com

 

Pearl

wellfleetpearl.com

 

The Beachcomber

thebeachcomber.com

 

Martha’s Vineyard

Aquinnah

Aquinnah Shop Restaurant

theaquinnahshop.com

 

Outermost Inn

outermostinn.com

 

 Chilmark

Beach Plum Inn Restaurant

beachpluminn.com

 

 Edgartown

Atlantic Fish & Chop House

 

atlanticmv.com

 

Henry’s Hotel Bar at Harbor View Hotel

harbor-view.com/dining/henrys

 

Lighthouse Grill at Harbor View Hotel

harbor-view.com/dining/lighthousegrill

 

Seafood Shanty

theseafoodshanty.com

 

The Dunes at Winnetu Oceanside Resort

luremv.com

 

Menemsha

Home Port Restaurant

homeportmv.com

 

Oak Bluffs

Black Dog Dockside Café

theblackdog.com/tavern

 

Coop de Ville

coopdevillemv.com

 

Fishbones Grille & Waterfront Café

fishbonesgrille.com

 

Lookout Tavern

lookoutmv.com

 

Nancy’s Restaurant

nancysrestaurant.com

 

Sand Bar & Grille

mvsandbar.com

 

Vineyard Haven

Garde East

gardeeast.com

 

The Black Dog Tavern

theblackdog.com/tavern

 

Nantucket

B-ACK Yard BBQ

ackbackyard.com

 

Brant Point Grill

whiteelephanthotel.com/dining

 

CRU Oyster Bar

crunantucket.com

 

Easy Street Cantina

easystreetcantina.com

 

Galley Beach

galleybeach.net

 

Jetties Beach Bar & Restaurant

thejetties.com

 

Millie’s

milliesnantucket.com

 

Sayle’s Seafood

saylesseafood.com

 

Slip 14

slip14.com

 

Straight Wharf Restaurant

straightwharfrestaurant.com

 

The Summer House Restaurant

thesummerhouse.com/dining

 

The Tavern at Harbor Square

nantuckettavern.com

 

Topper’s at The Wauwinet

wauwinet.com/dining.aspx

 

 