Feel like going to your favorite restaurant tonight or this weekend? You know, the one with the incredible lobster rolls, never-ending oysters and mouthwatering filet mignon. Or, would you rather hit up that new place in town? You know, the one with the succulent sushi rolls, gourmet cheeseburgers and all those hard-to-pronounce ingredients that taste so good.

Getting hungry? If so, you’re in luck. In the following pages we offer descriptions of 52 restaurants on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Individually, the write-ups are brief—think of them as appetizers—but collectively, the section is a hearty meal with 52 diverse and delicious dishes.

Another point. Most of the restaurants featured are established favorites, “tried and true” venues that have delivered the goods for years. However, we are also featuring a selection of restaurants—a baker’s dozen or so—that have opened in the past two years and are already building a reputation for exceptional food and service. So this “meal” is a mix: some new, some tried and true.

Allow me to elaborate. One tried and true restaurant that many Cape Codders and visitors have come to love over the years is the Chart Room at Kingman Yacht Center in Cataumet. Built on a former barge, the Chart Room offers a one-of-a-kind seaside setting, and it has become a summertime tradition for many. Patrons can sip on fun cocktails like the Rum Swizzle or a Maine Squeeze while awaiting their meals, and menu items include stuffed quahogs, gazpacho and crab salad sandwiches—not to mention lobster rolls (Yes!). If you’re on Cape Cod, it’s advisable to steer your way to The Chart Room—a tried and true tradition. chartroomcataumet.com

On the other hand . . . who doesn’t like to try something “new?” For example, have you been to Bucatino Restaurant & Wine Bar yet? Opened in 2016, the North Falmouth restaurant serves grilled pizzas, and dishes like shrimp and linguini, or vongole, an Italian favorite with littleneck clams, sausage, pasta, tomatoes, wine broth and garlic bread. Sounds pretty good, right? Under the same ownership as The Quarterdeck in Falmouth and The Pilot House in Sandwich, Bucatino also has savory appetizers, a cozy ambiance and a selection of more than 80 wines. bucawinebar.com If this menu’s looking good to you so far, turn the page.

Upper Cape Dining

Mid Cape Dining

Lower Cape Dining

Outer Cape Dining

Martha’s Vineyard & Nantucket Dining