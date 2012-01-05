Cape Cod LIFE's
2016 "Best of Cape Cod & the Islands"

Annual Readers' Choice Awards

After tallying our biggest collection of ballots to date, our readers have weighed in with their region-by-region favorites from throughout the Cape & the Islands…See the results below!

Thank you for casting ballots in our 2016 "Best of" contest. VOTE NOW for 2017's Best of here!

Cape Cod LIFE’s “Best of Cape Cod & the Islands”

The Cape Cod LIFE Publications 25th Annual Readers’ Choice Official Best of Cape Cod & the Islands are now featuring the 2016 WINNERS!

Cape Cod Life’s 2016 Readers’ Choice Best of Cape Cod Winners

Upper Cape Winners
Mid Cape Winners
Lower Cape Winners
Outer Cape Winners
MV Winners
Nantucket Winners
View the 2015 Contest Winners

Best of Cape Cod & The Islands App

Best of Cape Cod & The Islands App
Best of Cape Cod & The Islands App – Download the FREE  “Best of Cape Cod & the Islands” App today!

  • See all the ‘Best of 2016’ winners!
  • Discover winners by region—or one of 64 unique categories!
  • View this year’s 21 photo contest winners!
  • Upload photo contest entries right from your phone!
  • Monthly Subscription Giveaway [View Past Winners]

Our custom ‘Best of’ map feature displays icons for each of our ‘Best of’ winners where they are located on the map, divided into 3 groups: things to do, dining, food & lodging, and shopping.

Download from the APP STORE

Download Best of Cape Cod & The Islands App

Best of Cape Cod & The Islands App

2016 Photo Contest Winners

Cape Characters ( Kids ) - Second PlacePhotographer's Choice - Second PlaceCape Characters ( Adult ) - First PlacePhotographer's Choice - Third PlacePhotographer's Choice - First PlaceSeascapes - First PlaceRecognizable Places - Second PlaceCape Characters ( Adult ) - Third PlaceGrand PrizeRecognizable Places - Honorable MentionPhotographer's Choice - Honorable MentionCape Characters ( Kids ) - Third PlaceSeascapes - Second PlaceSeascapes - Third PlaceRecognizable Places - First PlaceCape Characters ( Kids ) - Honorable MentionRecognizable Places - Third PlaceCape Characters ( Adult ) - Second PlaceCape Characters ( Adult ) - Honorable Mention
Cape Cod Life Best of 2016, June

Where to find the issue outside the Cape & Islands?

Cape Cod LIFE's June 2016 "Best of" issue is sold at a number of retailers in Eastern Mass. outside of the Cape and Islands, including these 10 major chain store locations, below, plus many other independent retail outlets. Click here to find out where to buy your copy. Super Stop & Shop Roche Bros. CVS Shaw's Hannaford Walgreens Cumberland Farms Target Rite Aid 7-Eleven