Island delights: Martha’s Vineyard inspired recipes!

From farm-to-table to family fare, Martha’s Vineyard epicureans are dishing out fresh, inspired creations in their latest cookbooks.

The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook • Spaghetti with Crab and Zucchini

By: Chris Fischer (with Catherine Young) • beetlebungfarm.com

“Vineyard waters are full of crabs, but few are sold on the island these days. … That leaves plenty of crabs around for those of us willing to catch and then pick our own.”

With a rural sensibility and sophisticated attention to detail, Chris Fischer celebrates Martha’s Vineyard through the fine recipes detailed in the farmer/chef’s first cookbook, The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook (Little, Brown and Company, 2015). After years spent honing his craft in some of the world’s most acclaimed kitchens, including Mario Batali’s Babbo in New York and the River Café in London, Fischer, now head chef of The Covington, returned home to the Vineyard—where his roots run 12 generations deep—in 2013 to help his grandfather run the family farm in Chilmark. The fruits of his labors on Beetlebung Farm are central to the book’s fresh, no frills dishes, chronicled as part of seasonal menus crafted during a year in Fischer’s life on Martha’s Vineyard. Among recipes like Venison Loin in Cedar and Asparagus on Toast (his grandmother’s favorite), Fischer shares vivid stories of his rural upbringing that are engrossing and provide an appreciation of a simple life living off the island land.

For the full recipe of Spaghetti with Crab and Zucchini, click here!

Feeding a Family • Slow Cooker Greek Chicken Gyros

By: Sarah Waldman • sarahwaldman.com

“They are really good and incredibly simple to plan for and prepare. A total win across the board.”

Sarah Waldman, a full-time mother of two young boys, understands that the struggle is real when it comes to feeding a family. Carving out the time every night to make a nutritious dinner that each family member will enjoy can be overwhelming. In Feeding a Family (Roost Books, 2017), Waldman offers guidance and easy, kid-approved, healthy recipe ideas for making dinner work. Recipes included in the book, like Black Bean Quinoa Burgers and Creamy Pumpkin Fettuccine, are among the Martha’s Vineyard cook’s family favorites and are presented in menus by season, with 10 dinner offerings per chapter. Waldman also shares her insight on how to plan, shop and prepare for family dinner, as well as tips on involving the whole family and extending ingredients into the next meal.

For the full recipe of Slow Cooker Greek Chicken Gyros, click here!

Simple Green Suppers • Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce with Lime and Herbs

By: Susie Middleton • sixburnersue.com

“This super-easy sauce is what I call a “spoon” sauce: you spoon it over grilled or stir-fried veggies. … It tastes very fresh, so it’s natural in spring and summer.”

Think you couldn’t eat a vegetarian meal for dinner every night? Susie Middleton wants you to think again. The latest cookbook from the author, farmer and editor-at-large for Fine Cooking magazine, Simple Green Suppers (Roost Books, 2017), is the ultimate how-to guide for creating one-dish veggie meals—a result of day after day spent fine tuning her veggie supper strategy. Middleton lays out that strategy in detail, offering recipes organized by her “Veggie + 1” formula (ex. veggies + noodles). Chapters include cooking tips along with all of the pantry essentials for making the variety of what Middleton describes as delicious and substantial, fresh vegetable dishes featured.

For the full recipe of Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce with Lime and Herbs, click here!

Related Posts: