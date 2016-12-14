Preheat oven to 350°. Arrange the ribs in a roasting pan and season with salt, pepper and a generous amount of Montreal steak seasoning. Roast uncovered for 20 minutes. In a very large stockpot, add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reserve one-quarter cup of the stock for the gravy. Add the short ribs to the stockpot, cover and reduce the heat to a simmer. Simmer for four hours or until the meat can be shredded with a fork.