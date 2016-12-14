Hoisin-Braised Short Ribs and Sweet Onion Gravy
Ingredients
Hoisin-Braised Short Ribs
- 3lbs boneless short ribstrimmed
- Montreal steak seasoning
- 2cups water
- 1cup beef base
- 1cup hoisin sauce
Sweet Onion Gravy
- 1large sweet onionsliced
- 1/2cup dry white wine
- 1/4cup beef sock (reserved)
- 1/2cup hoisin sauce
- 1/4tsp thyme
- to taste salt and pepper
Servings:
Instructions
Hoisin-Braised Short Ribs
- Preheat oven to 350°. Arrange the ribs in a roasting pan and season with salt, pepper and a generous amount of Montreal steak seasoning. Roast uncovered for 20 minutes. In a very large stockpot, add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reserve one-quarter cup of the stock for the gravy. Add the short ribs to the stockpot, cover and reduce the heat to a simmer. Simmer for four hours or until the meat can be shredded with a fork.
Sweet Onion Gravy
- Skim some of the fat from the reserved one-quarter cup of short rib stock. Add water to the stock to equal two cups. Sauté the onion in the skimmed fat until tender, but not brown. Add the two cups of beef stock, wine, hoisin sauce, salt, pepper and thyme. Cook, stirring constantly, until gravy is smooth.
