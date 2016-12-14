Hoisin-Braised Short Ribs and Sweet Onion Gravy - Cape Cod LIFE Publications
Hoisin-Braised Short Ribs and Sweet Onion Gravy

By Jenn Shurkus
Hoisin-Braised Short Ribs
Hoisin-Braised Short Ribs
Ingredients
Hoisin-Braised Short Ribs
Sweet Onion Gravy
Instructions
Hoisin-Braised Short Ribs
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Arrange the ribs in a roasting pan and season with salt, pepper and a generous amount of Montreal steak seasoning. Roast uncovered for 20 minutes. In a very large stockpot, add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reserve one-quarter cup of the stock for the gravy. Add the short ribs to the stockpot, cover and reduce the heat to a simmer. Simmer for four hours or until the meat can be shredded with a fork.
Sweet Onion Gravy
  1. Skim some of the fat from the reserved one-quarter cup of short rib stock. Add water to the stock to equal two cups. Sauté the onion in the skimmed fat until tender, but not brown. Add the two cups of beef stock, wine, hoisin sauce, salt, pepper and thyme. Cook, stirring constantly, until gravy is smooth.
Jenn Shurkus

