Artist Profile: Molly Avellar

There’s no question that Cape Cod has a vibrant community of artists, but few can say that their journey as an artist was shaped by following in the footsteps of a family whose own work was deeply inspired by the beauty of the Cape. But for Molly Avellar, whose familial roots in Orleans go back more than a century, art is as much a part of her family history as a trip to Skaket Beach. Great-grandfather Vernon Smith was a renown painter, also know for his bas relief woodcarving and metal work, who contributed to the Works Progress Administration (WPA) Project in the 1930s. Her mother Jenny expressed creativity through mediums such as pottery and as an interior decorative painter. Her uncle Dan Joy is an accomplished fine art painter and distinctive sign painter. So it’s no surprise that when she talks about her art, the themes of community and connection are prominent, as is her theme of the Cape’s natural world as context for her art.

Deep Sea Earrings with Lapis and 14k gold

Growing up, Molly was always surrounded by creativity, which has had an immeasurable influence on her artistic journey. Even at a young age, she enjoyed making things—experimenting with fused glass and beading alongside her mother, who also dabbled in jewelry. But it was her first class in the metalsmithing program at Nauset High School, that truly ignited her passion. As she describes it, “I just remember thinking that I’d always loved making things, but this was taking fire and metal and using it to create something that essentially lasts forever.”

While she loves making jewelry, Molly’s path to her current life as a gallery owner and artisan was not a straight and steady progression. She attended classes at multiple colleges and with the strong work ethic instilled in her from a young age, she held a variety of jobs. And its her time working in a boat building shop at the age of 19 that she counts as one of the most important experiences that showed her how any craft that requires skill and dedication, can contribute to the education of an artist. However, when she decided to get serious about pursuing jewelry as a career, she committed to attending the Revere Academy of Jewelry Arts in San Francisco.

2012 saw the launch of Molly Avellar jewelry, with sales through shows and galleries and online. In 2014, Molly and her mother found themselves at a crossroad, and took a leap of faith, launching Adorn—an endeavor that would fuel them creatively, and hopefully, allow them to sustain their lives on Cape Cod, while contributing to the local creative community.

Molly’s studio is part of the shop, allowing her to work where people can see the process, and engage with the pieces as they come to life. She’s clear that succeeding as an artist on Cape Cod requires more than just creative vision and technical skill—it also takes entrepreneurial energy and thoughtful planning.

“When it comes to creating, I’m very intentional with what I make,” she explains. “I want to stay true to myself as an artist, but I also aim to design work that connects with a wide audience and fits a range of price points. Some pieces are a little more wild and expressive, while others—like my Tidal Flats collection—resonate deeply with visitors and locals who are drawn to Cape Cod’s natural beauty. And sometimes, pieces I originally created just for myself—like my Memento Mori ring, which is really a reminder to live life to the fullest—end up becoming customer favorites.”

Her Tidal Flats collection features pieces that capture the wavy lines left behind by the receding tide—always the same, but infinitely changing. Many of her other pieces draw from the Cape’s color palette and textures, from the blues and greens of the ocean, to patterns that echo seaweed fronds and the shifting shoreline.

Now, ten years into running her own brick and mortar shop and jewelry studio, Molly remains committed to her craft, grateful for the community that has supported her, and excited to continue growing and evolving her business and her jewelry collection.

Adorn is located at 211 Main Street in East Orleans on the way to Nauset Beach, and online at adorncapecod.com and on Instagram @mollyavellarjewelry.