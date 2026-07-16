Somehow dogs always seem to know when they’re needed most. Whether it is a stressful day at work or school, you’re sick in bed, anxious, or grieving the loss of a loved one—they always show up for you with a tail wag, a kiss, and a little extra love to give. Some dogs train their whole lives to assist those who need it, while others seem to find the person who needs them most. Both with different journeys, lives, and missions our two “Hometown Heroes” Ollie and Star are making a difference in our community.

Ollie

Princess Diana said: “Carry out random acts of kindness, with no expectation of reward.” For Elana Korey, kindness was at the core of every action, every decision she made throughout her life simply because that’s who she was. That kindness, and her love of animals, eventually led her to Ollie.

Photos provided by Alice and Robert Korey

Just a puppy at the time they met, Ollie was her friend’s Golden Retriever who lived with him at the University of Arkansas, and every chance she got, Elana would jump at the opportunity to be with Ollie. Not her dog, yet dedicated to his care, Elana ensured he was taken for a walk whenever she had free time between classes. So, when her friend was making plans to travel out of state for a summer internship and couldn’t bring Ollie, he entrusted his care with Elana. When her parents, Alice and Robert Korey, got the call from their daughter with the news, they were apprehensive, but not entirely surprised considering Elana grew up having dogs and worked at Heronsway, a kennel in Duxbury. At the end of the school year Robert drove from Massachusetts to Arkansas to pick up his daughter and little Ollie who they lovingly called their “summer intern.” Alice shares, “She took him everywhere that summer,” and Robert confirms, “He never left her side.”

That same summer, on July 28, 2024, 20-year-old Elana was the passenger in single-vehicle car crash that took her life. Taken from her parents, brothers, family, friends, and Ollie, they were left to navigate the unthinkable. After the crash, her friend felt that Ollie belonged with the Koreys, and her parents knew that it wouldn’t be the end of Elana’s story. “Everything she did she led with love,” says Alice. “We wanted to be able to continue to do that.” In honor of their daughter, they founded their a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Ollie’s Angels Foundation. Ollie, who Elana called “her angel,” became the namesake for Ollie’s Angels Foundation, and the beloved spokesdog for their mission of ending reckless and impaired driving.

Alice and Robert found resources and support through Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ending impaired driving while also supporting victims. They quickly became involved with the MADD program MADD Sports, “The organization partners with student athletes across the country who use their platform to raise awareness around impaired driving,” Robert explains. “It’s not meant to be a comfortable discussion, the goal is to prompt young people to think twice before driving impaired, preventing a permanent tragedy.” The following year, in May of 2025, Alice and Robert walked for Elana’s posthumous degree at the University of Arkansas’ graduation ceremony. Alice carried a photo of Elana, and Robert, who wanted to honor his daughter’s love of college game days, carried a football across the podium. “In response, people began to reach out, and the football became a vessel of the love for our daughter and raising awareness and opening dialog around impaired driving,” says Robert. “In life, Elana was always connecting people, and now she continues to do so from heaven through that football.”

The Koreys began connecting with students at the University of Arkansas, “Student athletes on the swim and dive teams were the first to become Ollie’s Angels Foundation x MADD Sports Game Changers,” they explain—a way to raise awareness on campuses across the country and make a difference through student advocates. Alice emphasizes her biggest message to students: “If you’re in a situation and you believe someone is not a safe driver for whatever reason, don’t be afraid—have the courage to speak up.”

In collaboration with MADD, Ollie’s Angels founded Project 802 and their Catch a Safe Ride™ campaign, eventually connecting with Advisory Board member, Heather Dinich of ESPN. “We mailed her a foundation football to thank her for joining MADD. We didn’t have any expectation but out of her kindness and love she did a public service announcement with the football,” Robert says. “She even placed it in the backdrop of her home studio—one seen by millions on ESPN.” Alice shares, “The impact we’re seeing from the football is that people are more open to hearing Elana’s story, it’s become a beautiful mechanism.” From connecting with local high school and college students working summer jobs at Cape Cod institutions like Four Seas Ice Cream; to getting out into the community at Cape Cod Baseball League (CCBL) games to share their mission; to taking photos with the football; to speaking at a schools, Alice says, “It’s all to emphasize that nobody is immune to this until we end impaired driving. People never think it will happen to their family, and then it does.”

“We take Ollie out into the community as much as we can, he has been trained and passed his Canine Good Citizen Test, and we eventually want him to become a certified comfort dog—he just loves people,” the Koreys share. “It’s ironic that Elana’s dog is the one that’s now carrying on her story,” reflects Robert. “Ollie connects people, he has the ability to open dialog. Last summer we went to a Boston College event for student athletes and all of them loved seeing Ollie on the football field and connecting with him. It was beautiful, and Jansen Lucas of Boston College’s Women’s Hockey became one of our Game Changers after meeting him and learning about our organization.”

Whether it’s getting involved with local animal organizations like Mills River Rescue from Marstons Mills, to donate farm supplies for the horses; or making a donation to Friends of Falmouth Dogs to waive adoption fees; or supporting first responders; or joining the Snackroads Ride to benefit Tommy’s Place—the Koreys are always looking for new ways to get their message out into the community and honor their daughter Elana in beautiful ways through Ollie’s Angels Foundation.

They reflect, “Our goal will always be to lead with love like Elana. She loved helping people and animals, and that has always been a core trait of our family—to treat others with kindness, lead with love, and to help others, so that’s what we will continue to do.”

Learn more about Ollie’s Angels Foundation at ollies-angels.org. Follow them on Instagram at @ollies_angels_foundation. Find resources at madd.org.

Star

Since 1976, NEADS Service Dogs, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has been training service dogs for people with hearing loss, physical disabilities, children with autism or other developments disabilities, and Veterans, as well as assistance dogs who work with handlers in schools, hospitals and other settings. “Our dogs are evaluated multiple times throughout their training process,” explains Heather Romanoff, Manager of Volunteer Engagement at NEADS. “Because we train services dogs that work primarily with individuals, when we get a dog who is coming through the program who seems to be interested in working with multiple people, we know that dog is going to be more of a facility dog—a pup who’s going to enjoy working with a lot of people with a range of disabilities and a handler who helps those folks with their disabilities.” Heather shares that right away everyone (her trainers, her Puppy Raisers etc.) knew, Star—a sweet Black Labrador puppy—was going to be that dog. “She’s one of those special girls who is really great with kids,” smiles Heather.

Images provided by Holeigh Morin unless otherwise noted

After meeting another local school counselor at a conference who was a handler for a NEADS dog, Holeigh Morin M.Ed., School Counselor at Centerville Elementary, learned about the organization and the difference a dog could make within a school setting. Following one of Holeigh’s staff meeting with her colleagues, which centered on the topic of improving their students’ social and emotional learning, the idea of bringing in their own service dog was born. Centerville Elementary applied for a dog through NEADS, and Holeigh (who emphasizes how lucky she was) was chosen to be Star’s handler. After Star’s graduation from the program, Holeigh spent a week on their campus bonding as a team and learning Star’s commands with their trainers. Heather shares, “Depending upon the classroom or school where they’re placed, they may be working with a lot of children who have disabilities and sometimes our dogs will use pressure points to help to settle them down. During the ‘my lap’ command, a dog will place their big Labrador head on a child’s lap, which is a pressure point to help calm them down.”

Highly trained with her toolkit of commands, calm, and destined to shine in the school setting, Star got to work. “Our days vary, but Star is always ecstatic when she arrives to work in the morning,” smiles Holeigh. “She makes her rounds greeting staff before the kids arrive, then makes sure to welcome all the children in the hallway as they make their way to their classrooms. She wags her tail as kids say, ‘Good morning,’ or pet her, or wave to her.” Throughout the day, Holeigh is scheduled in classrooms where she teaches a lesson with Star as her trusty assistant. “She can help turn the pages of a book and the kids think that’s adorable,” notes Holeigh. “Whenever I do any lesson in the classroom, I make sure the kids get to say, ‘Hi’ to Star. Sometimes, once the lesson is over, the kids will sit in a circle, and Star will walk around as every child that wants the opportunity will pet her and greet her; she even does a few tricks for them!” In her office, Star will spend time with students who need breaks during the school day or those who are working on their social skills. “She helps a lot of kids who are sad, anxious, worried or dysregulated,” explains Holeigh. “They might play with her outside or in the building and then they’re ready to get back to learning.”

Holeigh highlights that Star’s presence has helped improve attendance since she began working at Centerville Elementary. “Some kids are anxious to leave their parents or they’re just not wanting to come to school because they’re worried—Star has helped with getting them into the building, giving them a job every morning by greeting her. She even has stuffed animals (her babies) that she carries around the school, sometimes we’ll plant stuffed animals in different classrooms so that specific child who is having a tough time has a job in the morning returning them to Star.”

“Star almost has a sixth sense for the person who needs her the most,” explains Holeigh. “She’ll pick out a kid in line that needs her, whether they’re having a hard day or tough moment, she’ll find that child and walk up to them, give them a gentle nudge and wag her tail—showing them a little extra love and attention.” Holeigh says Star even does the same thing with the school’s staff members. “If a staff member is going through something within their position or own life she seeks them out.” She recalls, “One time we were in the school gymnasium with all the students and one of our staff members was at the front and having a particularly challenging day and Star found him, laid by his side, and put her head right on his feet—she just knew.”

“Facility dogs like Star do such important work,” says Heather. “We want to ensure that these dogs are doing what they’re meant to do.” So even after a NEADS dog is placed, their team will reach out once a month, then every six months, until they only need to check in annually. “We’re involved with our clients for the rest of the dog’s life,” ensures Heather. “She needs that, she needs to work, review her commands, and she really enjoys it,” Holeigh emphasizes. “Practicing commands, love, and treats keep her motivated—Star loves to work.”

“Personally, seeing the impact an animal can make on such a large group of people, and such a diverse population has been incredible,” reflects Holeigh. “She’s bonded with students who maybe don’t have language; or students who don’t have a friend; or teachers who are having a hard day—seeing her change lives and transform little moments has been such an amazing part of working with her.”

When she’s not in school, Star visits nursing homes and even has plans on visiting local summer camps this year. Featured on a WCVB segment and even honored as “Service Dog of the Game” at Fenway Park during a Red Sox game, Star has been making her mark. “It has been very neat getting to spread the joy she brings to people in the community,” shares Holeigh.

“I hope Star’s legacy will be the peaceful energy she brings to this world. No matter your beliefs, what you look like, how you think, speak or dress, Star meets everyone with love, hope, and a tail wag,” Holeigh expresses. “May we all meet others with acceptance and kindness like Star.”

Apply for a NEADS dog, get involved or learn more at neads.org. See more from Centerville Elementary at cent.barnstable.k12.ma.us.

Christina Galt is the digital editor at Cape Cod Life Publications and the editor of Cape Cod DOG.