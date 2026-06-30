Mastering the Trade: Nick Bowes and Tim O’Neill

O’Neill Bowes Building Company

901 Main Street, Osterville • oneillbowes.com

CCH: What is your connection to the Cape and the building industry specifically?

Tim: Born and raised in Barnstable, I grew up on the water with a deep appreciation for traditional boatbuilding, and that’s what drew me to the craft of carpentry and construction. I studied Construction Management at Wentworth Institute of Technology, then spent five years in the federal and multi-family market before the last decade focused on some of the most complex high-end residential projects on the peninsula. Along the way I’ve gotten deeply involved in the regulatory and policy side of our industry: I sit on the Town of Barnstable Planning Board and chair the Government Affairs Committee for our local homebuilders’ association. The Cape demands a level of specialization you simply don’t find in most other markets.

Nick: Born and raised in Centerville, the Cape is truly home. My grandfather was the Sheriff of Barnstable County, my father was VP of Bayside Building, so the building world surrounded me from a very young age. Summers were spent doing form work, framing, and general labor—it was an education before I knew it was one. I studied business and finance at the College of Charleston, which gave me a foundation I draw on every day running a construction company. I’m fortunate to be raising my own family here now. It’s a place you never want to leave, and I love that no two days in this work are ever the same.

CCH: What led to the decision to open O’Neill Bowes Building?

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Tim: Nick and I had worked alongside each other in this market for years, both coming up through...