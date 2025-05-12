Outdoor Dining: Table for Sun

Cape Cod is a fantastic dining destination year-round, but it truly comes to life in the summer when harbor side picnic tables, seaside patios, decks with a view and bars with a breeze all help to create unforgettable summer memories.

Levitate Backyard & Rexicana Surf Cantina

1871 Ocean Street, Marshfield • levitatebackyard.com

Levitate Backyard in Marshfield, Massachusetts, is your one-way ticket to escaping the madness of summer traffic and the daily grind—without leaving the comfort of the backyard of your dreams. Nestled away in Marshfield’s downtown area, Levitate is a South Shore oasis with laid-back vibes, live tunes and great food and drinks that are ready to greet you. Since they opened in 2018, the owners Dan and Jess Hassett aim to reinvent the space each season, a yearly glow-up if you will—and Hassett shares this summer will be nothing short of amazing, “We have some new features in the works that will totally change the Backyard experience—think new bars, menu items, community events, experiences and concepts!”

Live music fills the air daily during the Apres Beach golden hour from 6-9 p.m., where they offer delicious drinks and flavorful bites. Their regionally acclaimed margaritas are the stuff of summer legend, perfected with only five fresh ingredients. A new menu highlight is their delicious wood-fired pizzas, which have earned rave reviews from customers and now have a dedicated space in the Backyard.

Bruce says, “Amongst the hustle and bustle of summer beach traffic and everyday errands, the Backyard is a sneaky little escape that almost transports you to a different place.” So don’t be surprised if you find yourself heading back multiple times this season—as it’s all just that good.

Old Yarmouth Inn

223 MA-6A, Yarmouth Port • oldyarmouthinn.com

The Old Yarmouth Inn is a must-stop along historic Route 6A on Cape Cod, offering an exceptional outdoor dining experience that stands out for its perfect blend of ambiance, variety, and friendly atmosphere. The patio is an ideal choice for those looking to enjoy the Cape’s warm weather, with its inviting atmosphere and stunning setting. Whether you’re dining with friends or family, the service is stellar, and the food is always a highlight (the panko haddock continues to be a fan favorite!)

The menu features a diverse selection of dishes, with fresh seafood being a consistent favorite. The chef’s weekly specials keep the experience exciting and fresh, and seasonal changes to the menu ensure that there’s always something new to enjoy. Foodies and wine lovers alike rave about the award-winning wine list, which perfectly complements a variety of dishes on the menu.

For Cape Codders and visitors, Old Yarmouth Inn has the winning combination of top-notch service, delicious food, and an unbeatable setting, making it the perfect place to pull up a chair. Old Yarmouth Inn’s outdoor dining offers the ideal spot to savor the flavors of Cape Cod in a stylish and welcoming atmosphere.

The Chart Room

1 Shipyard Lane, Cataumet • 330 West Bay Road, Osterville • chartroomcataumet.com • chartroomcrosbys.com

The Chart Room, with locations in both Cataumet and Osterville, offers an unparalleled Cape Cod dining experience, perfectly positioned with stunning views to enjoy the sunset. The Cataumet location, tucked into Kingman Yacht Center, has long been a summer tradition for meeting up with friends or family “on the shells,” while the latest Osterville location at Crosby Yacht Yard has its own awe-inspiring and quintessential views to offer.

Both locations have undergone thoughtful cosmetic upgrades in recent years, enhancing their original charm while maintaining their Cape Cod atmosphere. The west-facing restaurants are ideal for those who want to enjoy longer days and breathtaking sunsets.

The staff at The Chart Room take pride in their work, with many employees having multiple generations of family members who have also worked there, creating a familiar and welcoming environment for customers. The menus at both locations feature classic, seasonal favorites like swordfish with anchovy butter, schrod, and lobster salad served on Portuguese bread rounding out top customer favorites.

As they say, “If you know, you know,” and The Chart Room is known for its signature mudslide cocktail, a favorite that adds to its reputation as a top Cape Cod destination. With a piano bar in Cataumet seven nights a week, and entering their 52nd year of operation, The Chart Room remains a staple for anyone seeking an authentic outdoor Cape Cod dining experience.

The Sagamore

1131 Sandwich Road Route 6A, Sagamore • thesagamorecapecod.com

Not many places can boast a history as rich as The Sagamore, located conveniently on Route 6A, not far from either bridge. Dating back to the 1900s, the storied building has been a cherished spot for locals and visitors looking to celebrate milestones, enjoy each other’s company and savor local flavors. The restaurant’s most recent iteration continues to honor those roots while showcasing their spectacular new outdoor area available for dining or events.

A large iconic Sperry tent is situated behind the restaurant and provides the venue with classic Cape Cod charm infused with a renewed energy. The Sagamore’s outdoor bar and garden seating area offer the perfect setting for enjoying summer cocktails beneath twinkling bistro lights or by the cozy natural gas firepit.

Owner Suzanne Bilodeau excitedly shares, “Summer on the Cape is all about embracing the season and we are gearing up for it in a big way. Our team will offer fresh seasonal menus, an exciting bar lineup and a full calendar of experiences.” Events will include a Wine Dinner, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band performance and a Sandwich-Bourne Farmers’ Market recurring every Tuesday. Whether a relaxed night out with friends or a special occasion is on your calendar, The Sagamore has 100 years of hospitality and history to help shape your memorable outdoor experience. Enjoy local seafood dishes like their award-winning lobster reuben paired with exquisitely crafted cocktails like their spicy mango margarita, which highlight the restaurant’s commitment to local, fresh ingredients.

The Sagamore has long been a part of Cape Cod’s dining scene, and with the addition of their new outdoor experience (with plenty of parking!) shows their continued commitment to serving the community. With its unique blend of history, service, and now stunning outdoor spaces, it’s a must-visit for anyone seeking a phenomenal outdoor dining experience—an opportunity to sip, savor and soak up the best of Cape Cod.

Sesuit Harbor Café

357 Sesuit Neck Road, Dennis • sesuit-harbor-cafe.com

The Sesuit Harbor Café is where tradition and charm collide. This Cape Cod institution that overlooks Northside Marina and Cape Cod Bay is a local gem where residents and visitors alike flock for a front-row seat to a quintessential boat parade. The café’s unassuming, open-air patio with umbrella topped picnic tables feels like an invitation to slow down, savor the moment, and indulge in classic seafood dishes like their fisherman’s platter and widely praised lobster rolls. A raw bar with barstools allows patrons to get a peek into the continuously busy kitchen.

The allure is in the casual, no-frills feeling that allows you to enjoy the magic and simplicity of the views. Sesuit is a byob (bring your own bottle) establishment, so if you crave an iced cold beer, a canned craft cocktail or a cool crisp glass of wine with your meal, make sure to pack your own cooler. With a motto of, “Come hungry, leave happy,” and glowing reviews galore, the food is as memorable as the view. Don’t count them out for breakfast either as they have a full menu of morning favorites like omelettes, scramblers, French toast, pancakes and egg sandwiches to start off your morning.

The chatter of happy diners mingles with the squawks of seagulls, making your (possible) wait in line pass by quickly. Pet-friendly and full of Cape Cod’s coastal spirit, a visit to Sesuit Harbor Café should be at the top of every Cape Cod summer bucket list.

Encore Bistro & Bar

36 Hope Lane, Dennis • encorediningcapecod.com

Is it the incredible food, the creative cocktails, or the pretty string lights at the outdoor patio that make everyone fall in love with Encore Bistro and Bar in Dennis? Whichever piece of the unforgettable outdoor dining experience it is, chances are you’ll be back again to try and figure it out. Encore captures the essence of the Cape’s charm. It’s the kind of place where every meal feels like a celebration.

Located on the grounds of The Cape Playhouse, the Cape’s oldest professional summer theater, the beauty of Encore’s outdoor setting isn’t just in its views—it’s the full atmosphere. The relaxed yet elegant ambiance creates an ideal space to enjoy everything from a casual lunch to a romantic dinner. The restaurant’s carefully crafted menu features fresh seafood and locally-sourced ingredients and tastes even better when enjoyed under the open sky.

With its reclaimed wooden wall, classic wrought iron seating, lush potted florals and plantings, the vibrant, welcoming energy of Encore Bistro and Bar makes

for a memorable time with friends or family.

Offshore Ale Company

30 Kennebec Avenue, Oak Bluffs • offshoreale.com

If you’re looking for a good time where you’ll feel like family, look no further than Offshore Ale Co. in Oak Bluffs Martha’s Vineyard, not far from the ferry. Offshore is the ultimate hangout, blending great food, craft beers, and a fun atmosphere that makes it the go-to spot for locals and visitors. Since 1997, this island gem has been serving up great meals—think comfort food in the cold weather and fresh seasonal options in the warmer months—and of course, award-winning brews (pro tip: get one of their flights). Their beer is all made on premise, and brews exclusively on the island, a fact that beer-aficionados place great emphasis on.

Owners Bill and Sue Honeycutt want everyone to feel welcome and it shows. The outdoor tables are coveted spots, as they offer the perfect place for customers to not only people watch but also relax in the rain or sunshine. You can even bring your four-legged friend along with you if space allows. The patio is especially charming during the warmer months, surrounded by gorgeous seasonal plantings.

Bill proudly shares, “Our staff is detail oriented and thorough. We take great pride in creating a lively and fun atmosphere.” For a taste of community and a perfect place to unwind, Offshore Ale is the outdoor venue you’ll want to visit again and again.

Shipwrecked

263 Grand Avenue, Falmouth • shipwreckedfalmouth.com

Located across from the popular Falmouth Heights Beach, Shipwrecked is the perfect outdoor spot, where the energy is contagious and the stunning ocean views make it the perfect spot to relax and unwind. With staff that values their strong bonds (some have been together for over 20 years) you can feel the family vibe in everything they do, from incredible service to creating a welcoming environment.

In the summer, the outdoor seating options are endless—from the bar rail you can sip a cocktail, watch the waves roll, and see beachgoers strolling by, or get cozy at the outdoor couch around the firepit. Heaters keep things comfortable when the sun sets, and the sea breeze comes in off the beach.

Indoors, the accordion-style windows open up, making you feel like you’re outdoors even when you’re inside. Shipwrecked is the destination on Falmouth Road Race day and even the 4th of July, as you are right in the middle of all the action. Fans of their menu swear by the heaping nachos, fish sandwich and endless pizza toppings. Their sushi chef has curated a menu with selections that capture the essence of the Cape while honoring traditional concepts and standards, and their cocktail towers and creative seasonal drinks add an element of fun. Shipwrecked is an outdoor destination not to be missed!