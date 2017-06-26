The images in this Photo Portfolio were submitted for Cape Cod LIFE’s 2017 Photo Contest. Though they didn’t win, they were too good not to publish. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do.

Arey’s Pond, Orleans • Photo by Nancy Bloom
“Slap Me Five, Grandpa," Wellfleet • Photo by Lori Murch Elliot
Sunset skimboarding at First Encounter Beach, Eastham • Photo by Sarah Jordan McCaffery
Fireworks at Popponesset Beach • Photo by David McCarthy
Crowes Pasture, Dennis • Photo by Kate McLinden
Wooden sailboats off Siasconset Beach, Nantucket • Photo by Kate McLinden