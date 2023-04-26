Photo Portfolio: Meaghan Dunn

Nantucket Dreaming To visit Nantucket is to love Nantucket. About thirty miles south of Cape Cod with its idyllic cobblestone streets, scenic views, friendly community and rich history—what’s not to love? “I’m not sure it’s possible to come here and not fall in love,” remarks photographer Meaghan Dunn, whose love affair with this magical island began as she spent summers vacationing there as a child on its coastal shores. “So naturally, the obsession started pretty early on.” For Dunn, while her love of Nantucket was blooming, so was her love of photography, which eventually blossomed in high school. “I remember deciding to submit photos to our school’s literary magazine and how great it felt to see them in print,” she shares. As she got older, and the draw of Nantucket became stronger, she knew in her heart Nantucket was where she was supposed to be—so Dunn devised a plan to make her dreams a reality. Through Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Nantucket Project Center, Dunn was able to spend the fall semester of her junior year of college on Nantucket. “I made a lot of new island connections, secured two jobs for the coming summer, along with housing,” she says, which as many know, is a coveted concept on Nantucket. After graduating from college, Dunn moved to Boston to seek opportunities the city more abundantly provides for young professionals. “I started traveling for work around the time Instagram as a platform was really taking off,” explains Dunn. “My posts started to gain a lot of traction, and I realized I wanted to start sharing my digital photos instead of just the ones from my iPhone, so I upgraded my camera to a Canon DSLR with built-in Wi-Fi for wireless phone downloads—essential. And it all took off from there!” Between her travels for…

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe