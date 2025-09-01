Rooted in Nantucket, Woven in Osterville

The traditional art of Nantucket basket weaving is providing new energy for craft enthusiasts.

The late summer’s afternoon light streamed through the front windows of Osterville’s Fête Among the Flowers, catching in the shimmer of polished wood, woven reeds, and tiny scrimshaw disks laid out in tidy rows. The shop, with its artful mix of blooms, gifts, and carefully curated artisan pieces, was humming softly with the anticipation of creation. Around the table, six women took their seats, each with a cuff bracelet form in front of them, a handful of staves, and a length of cane; the tools they’d need to turn a loose collection of parts into something lasting.

Kristen Cronan, an Osterville native with a quick smile and an easy laugh, stood at the head of the table. In her hands, she held a medium two-stave bracelet—the project the class would complete that day—its warm maple frame offset by delicate weaving and accented with a scrimshaw piece that made each bracelet unique. She explained the steps with the confidence of someone who had spent decades honing her craft, demonstrating the precise way to fit the staves to the mold, the rhythm of the weave, and the method for securing each round so it would last a lifetime.

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

For Kristen, teaching is as much about sharing her passion as it is about preserving a piece of Nantucket’s storied artisan heritage. Her own journey into weaving began 25 years ago, sparked by a wedding gift—a Nantucket basket made by her mother-in-law’s friend. Captivated by the craftsmanship, Kristen sought out lessons from Peg Personette of Brewster, whose husband made all the handles and rims in his workshop. Twice a week, for four years, Kristen sat at Peg’s side,...