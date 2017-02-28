Spaghetti with Crab and Zucchini - Cape Cod LIFE Publications
Spaghetti with Crab and Zucchini

By liz delaney
Servings
4-6
Servings
4-6
Ingredients
Servings:
Instructions
  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Combine the crab and jalapeno in a small bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Chop half the mint and add to the crab. Mix well and set aside.
  2. Sliver the remaining mint and put in a second bowl. Trim the squash, then grate them, stopping short of the seedy core. Add the squash to the bowl with the slivered mint. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the vinegar, and garlic and season with salt and pepper.
  3. When the water boils, add salt and the pasta. Cook until the pasta is al dente (about 7 minutes). Just before the pasta is done, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the marinated crab, the squash, and the slivered basil.
  4. Drain the pasta, reserving some pasta water. Add the pasta and about 2 tablespoons cooking water to the crab mixture. Heat everything together, tossing to mix well. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice and serve.
Author

liz delaney

