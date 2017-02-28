Spaghetti with Crab and Zucchini
Ingredients
- 1/2pound picked crabmeat
- 1 jalapenoseeded & minced
- 3tbsp extra virgin oil olive
- 1/4 cup mint leavesloosely packed fresh
- 2 medium summer squash(yellow squash or zucchini)
- 1tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1/4tsp minced garlic
- 12ounces thick spaghetti or bucatini
- 1/3cup basil leavesloosely packed cut in slivers
- 1/2 lemon juice
- kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
Servings:
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Combine the crab and jalapeno in a small bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Chop half the mint and add to the crab. Mix well and set aside.
- Sliver the remaining mint and put in a second bowl. Trim the squash, then grate them, stopping short of the seedy core. Add the squash to the bowl with the slivered mint. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the vinegar, and garlic and season with salt and pepper.
- When the water boils, add salt and the pasta. Cook until the pasta is al dente (about 7 minutes). Just before the pasta is done, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the marinated crab, the squash, and the slivered basil.
- Drain the pasta, reserving some pasta water. Add the pasta and about 2 tablespoons cooking water to the crab mixture. Heat everything together, tossing to mix well. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice and serve.
