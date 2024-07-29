A Little CARE Goes A Long Way

Undoubtedly, the reason so many of us love the Cape and Islands is because of the unprecedented beauty of the natural landscape. The natural world has given us a very special place, and it is disheartening and disillusioning when we witness the beaches, marshes, trails and woods across the region marred by the daily litter of humanity. The days where we could venture out—to the beach, on the water, for a bike ride, or for a walk and not see trash, waste and an untold list of largely unknown garbage are sadly gone.

A few organizations across the region are committed to improving our environment—not only to change the current state of things, but also to raise awareness in an effort to prevent the never-ending onslaught of refuse that is not properly disposed of. One such organization, CARE for the Cape & Islands (CARE is an acronym for Creating A Responsible Environment) believes the responsibility for taking care of this place we love belongs to each of us. Jill Talladay, founder and executive director of CARE says that after a long career in the Cape’s tourism industry, “I started to become very concerned about balancing the impact of the visitors that we invite here with taking care of the environment.” Talladay, who earned her degree in Sustainable Tourism, became interested in the positive power of both eco and volunteer tourism as well as travelers’ philanthropy, when people make conscious decisions about excursions in the hopes their dollars will have a profound impact on the greater good of the area. Talladay cites Costa Rica as a perfect example that many can relate to with the increased awareness as well as economic benefits the island receives due to their tourism efforts.

“The Cape and Islands are a perfect destination to reap the benefits of both eco and sustainable tourism,” Talladay asserts. “Given the natural bounty we receive from the ocean, and the natural resources that everyone wants to enjoy, we have all the pieces to put it together, we just need a plan and stewards.” Part of that plan is to raise awareness, and a new grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) has allowed CARE to hire a new Deputy Director tasked with just that. In addition, partnerships are critical to the success of the program and initiatives Talladay and her extended league of volunteers seek to implement.

This fall, one such partnership with the Cape Cod Anti-Litter Coalition (CCALC) will launch beach clean-ups at three popular beaches in the town of Barnstable: Covell’s Beach in Craigville and Kalmus and Veterans Beaches in Hyannis. Margretta Morris, executive director of CCALC says, “Litter affects us all. Litter is anything that is carelessly tossed on the ground or onto the water.”

The October 12th event encourages volunteers to clean-up the beaches under the oversight of the CARE who will provide supplies and supervision to safely clean the beaches, along with assistance from CCALC and their volunteers. Corona Beer has sponsored the event by contributing a portion of summer sales on the Cape of the popular beer whose branding is closely tied to enjoyment of pristine beaches. Cape Cod Package Store in Centerville, Luke’s Liquors in Hyannis, and Cotuit Liquors say their customers regularly stop at their stores on the way to the beach or out on their boats. Cape Cod Package Store’s Andrea Pendergast, a recent recipient of an award recognizing her founding and positive efforts of Keep Barnstable Beautiful says, “Being a local business owner with lots of face-to-face contact with customers everyday, I have an opportunity to raise awareness and share suggestions on how to reduce trash and waste here on Cape Cod.”

Morris says, “Our organization is all about education and changing attitudes. We’re trying to help people understand the negative impacts of littering. Participating in this beach clean-up gives us the perfect opportunity to speak with others about the difference between intentional and unintentional littering.” She explains that unintentional littering is considered an accident: something flies out when a door is opened on a breezy day; a candy wrapper that falls out of your pocket. Intentional is when someone deliberately throws something out of a vehicle or flagrantly tosses it on the ground. Unintentional littering can be remedied by covering loads; putting a trash can in a vehicle; and carrying waste to the next available receptacle.

To learn more about both of these organizations visit careforthecapeandislands.org or nocapelitter.org. Please consider supporting the beach clean-ups this fall by either volunteering or making a purchase of Corona Beer products locally.

Julie Craven Wagner is the editor of Cape Cod LIFE.