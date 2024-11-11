A Welcome Addition

With the final iteration now complete, a family home in Chatham is ready to enjoy the fruits of labor.

Aleks Mazzeo, founder of Mazzeo Construction in Orleans, enjoys a challenge. When a couple in Chatham approached Mazzeo in 2023 to transform their summer home into a year-round dwelling, they knew the job wouldn’t be easy, but that was part of the fun.

Prior to Mazzeo’s team beginning their work, the home had undergone a major addition which started the homeowner on a journey to convert the home into a year-round livable space. In 2021 and 2022 the first addition had already nearly doubled the size of the home by adding two bathrooms, a master bedroom, and combination laundry and mudroom.

The next addition—which Mazzeo’s team built—would add yet another 1,000 square feet to the home. This time, the plans really focused on adding more capacity for guests as well as giving the homeowners the ability to entertain in a way they had always wanted. “The transformation made it so that friends who had been before could return and now have space to really enjoy the house with us,” they say.

This was only possible with the dedication and experience of the team they had put together for the job.

During the demolition some crucial structural flaws needed to be addressed, and one issue seemed to follow the next.

A3 Architects in Dennis and Babbitt Design in Eastham collaborated with Mazzeo to help tackle the problems. “When we first began the demolition, we discovered that the part of the gable wall that the addition was being attached to was not framed at all, it was only holding on to tongue and groove sheathing,” Mazzeo continues, “The next part...