Another One Bites the Crust

Savor the flavor and explore some of Cape Cod’s top pizza spots.

Cape Cod evokes countless images of sandy beaches dotted with umbrellas, hydrangeas in enchanting shades of blue or pink, lobster feasts with red checkered bibs, soaring lighthouses and glimpses of whale spouts—or shark fins. So, it’s easy to overlook that the region has so much more to offer, especially when it comes to great food, specifically a universal favorite of so many: pizza. Loved for its endless variety of toppings and ability to bring people together, the taste of a good pizza hits all the marks—salty, savory, sweet, complex, and comforting. Here are just a few spots to grab a whole pie or just a slice. ~ By Christina Galt & Leslie Hatton

Pizza Lab by Pain d’Avignon

15 Hinckley Road, Hyannis • pizzalabpda.com • 508-771-7101

Next door to their main restaurant in Hyannis, Pain d’Avignon’s new Pizza Lab is a sleek and modern eatery bringing the tastes and aromas of Italy to Cape Cod. Enjoy a craft cocktail or a glass of wine at the bar as you watch one of their chefs toss pizza dough into soon-to-be served pies of perfection. Smoked salmon, red caviar, and Italian sausage are just a few of the delicious ingredients you’ll find perusing their authentic Neoplitan wood-fired pizza offerings. From their gourmet pizzas like the “Portofino” to classics like Margherita, there is something on the menu for any pizza lover.

Estia

26 Steeple Street, Mashpee • 117 Main Street, Falmouth • estiacapecod.com

While renowned for its incredible Greek food, Estia is a hidden gem that some have yet...