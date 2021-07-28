Building Business: This is Del Mar

With a sleek new office space and an ever-growing year-round staff, Del Mar Vacations is well-positioned to provide both renters and homeowners with an exceptional Cape Cod experience.

The spaces in which we live and work directly affect one’s well-being; if a bedroom is cluttered, you may also feel scattered or unorganized. In fact, in many instances a room can be an extension of your personality (this is your sign to go for that brightly colored couch you’ve been eyeing). An office space should be no different. Developing a vibrant and successful brand should extend into every detail of a company, right down to the color of the office walls. For Del Mar Vacations, their brand is one of dedicated service and attention to detail. The company culture is defined by a love of Cape Cod—heralded by their growing staff of year-round employees—and a commitment to incomparable quality. Now, they have the office space to match.

“When we looked at the building it was this massive, cedar shingle warehouse in the middle of Orleans. It was very imposing,” shares Luke Chapman, CEO and founder of Del Mar Vacations, about their original office space. “We wanted to take this imposing building and modernize it using dark colors, so it almost disappears. It’s still very present, but because of its size and location on a hill, we wanted it to feel less overbearing.” For years, Del Mar has provided both homeowners and vacationers with full-service rental experiences from Dennis to Provincetown. Renters can expect Del Mar to meet their every need, right down to providing fresh hotel-quality towels, and homeowners can trust that their property is secure and well-maintained. For Chapman, it seemed only right that the Del Mar office space receive the same, unparalleled level of attention that he provides to his owners and guests.

When deciding to reinvigorate the Del Mar offices, Chapman turned to his friend and former college roommate, Wes Piermarini, to conceptualize the design. “I’m very proud to have a friend involved,” says Chapman. “He’s all the way in Canada, but his creative spirit shines through in this new space.” Piermarini’s designs are characterized by light touches to the exterior and interior of the building, breathing life and distinctive character into the space without changing the original footprint, and to carry out those plans Chapman entrusted Eastham-based Cape Associates. Through valuable collaboration with Chapman, the Cape Associates team turned Piermarini’s vision into full-scale documents and, eventually, a striking new space. Rich Bryant, executive vice president of Cape Associates, perfectly defines the finished project in a single word: “sleek.”

“The new look is very modern, with fine-lined windows and doors that create a black accent tone which ties into the gutters and roofing,” explains Bryant. Horizontal channel siding (known for being low-maintenance and having recessed grooves between boards) gives the exterior a contemporary look. This is particularly emphasized by the deep navy color, “the darkest blue you can have without adding any black pigment,” emphasizes Chapman. The decision to avoid that black pigment, which would require a higher energy use to keep the building cool, came from a desire for energy efficiency. “Dark colors and composite products can lead to excessive thermal expansion of the product, so getting the correct heat resistive formula was critical,” explains Bryant. Creating an energy efficient design is a distinctive way in which Chapman’s vision and attention to specifics shines.

“The owner has an incredible eye toward detail,” elaborates Bryant. “We managed to take a building more than 40 years old and increase the overall thermal performance through a new weather resistive barrier and siding, high-performance wall insulation, energy efficient windows and doors, and a new standing seam metal roof.” To top it off, the team at Cape Associates also incorporated a new solar array to help offset energy usage.