Built to Last, Crafted with Care

In Brewster, a once-disjointed home finds new harmony through the mindful craftsmanship of Crafted Design-Build—a company where building better lives is just as important as building better houses.

There’s a quiet strength in the way light moves through Mike and Sue’s renovated Brewster home. It spills across the wide pine floors and gathers around the generous kitchen island, illuminating a space that feels grounded, graceful, and unexpectedly soulful. For the homeowners, the transformation represents years of patient dreaming and deliberate decisions. For their builder, Jordan Race, founder and principal of Crafted Design-Build, it represents something even deeper; the art of creating beauty without chaos and a company culture that places as much value on the well-being of its people as on the precision of its work.

Mike and Sue first met Jordan years earlier, when he completed a smaller project on their property. Sue recalls the meeting of the minds that would change their home and ultimately their lives, “He had this calm confidence about him. He was so grounded and easy to talk to, and we just trusted him.”

That trust would become the foundation for something larger. When they were ready to take on the full renovation of their main house, they reached out again—only to discover that Jordan had struck out on his own, founding Mashpee’s Crafted Design-Build with partner Konstantin Aleksandrov. “We knew he was talented, but more than that, we knew he cared,” Mike says. “We wanted to work with someone who could listen, collaborate, and lead with integrity. That’s exactly who he is.”

What followed was a months-long process of design, demolition, and renewal that transformed a charming but...