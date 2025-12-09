Every Inch with Intention

A diminutive Osterville cottage, every line, every object, and every moment speaks of deliberation—a life curated with care; and an art of living small that feels, in every way, grand.

Tucked quietly in a tiny coastal enclave near Osterville’s harbor, a small cottage stands as proof that a home’s size has little to do with its presence. Beyond the Tiffany-blue door lies just 750 square feet of living space—yet every surface, every piece, every inch has been considered. Light filters across the marble-topped island, its soft, rounded edges shaped from a remnant slab once destined for discard, now reborn as the heart of a kitchen that feels more European atelier than coastal Cape. Brass gleams from a faucet, porcelain catches the morning sun, and art—always art—looks on from every wall.

For the homeowners, who have spent a lifetime designing, crafting, and curating beautiful things, this cottage is not simply a residence. It is the culmination of decades of deliberate choices, a study in restraint and meaning. Their careers were built around hand-painted furniture and decorative accessories, work that once filled two small shops in Michigan and more than two hundred retail spaces nationwide. Each piece they created—sometimes repurposed, sometimes original—carried their signature: an elegant fusion of folk art, Americana, and timeless European influence.

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

Their furnishings, known for “timeless elegance,” were as much about craftsmanship as sentiment. They designed children’s furniture and tabletop pieces; clients commissioned them for murals and painted rooms to coordinate with the painted furniture. At the height of their success: a one-woman show at the Indianapolis Museum of Art honored their painted furniture—a rare accolade for contemporary artisans. “It was the hardest we ever worked,” they recall, “but the joy those pieces...