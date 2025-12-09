Rooted in the Land

Architect Patrick Ahearn and interior designer Graham Veysey craft a rustic, refined retreat in Edgartown where a Colorado family finds connection in the quiet woods of Martha’s Vineyard.

The long dirt road that winds toward Turkeyland Cove feels like a passage through time. Dappled sunlight filters through oak and pine, guiding the way to a clearing where a home, quiet and self-assured, waits among the trees. Cedar shingles, already softening toward silver, nod to age and authenticity; stone chimneys rise with the permanence of the island itself. From a distance, the property could almost be mistaken for one of the many agrarian farmsteads that dot the island of Martha’s Vineyard with its rural pedigree—two barn-like forms flanking a main house—yet a closer look reveals the hallmark discipline of architect Patrick Ahearn. This is a house conceived with reverence for the island, designed to feel as though it has always been part of the land.

For a family who spends most of their time in the wide-open spaces of Colorado, Martha’s Vineyard offered a different kind of quiet—dense woods, soft sea air, and the easy isolation of the island’s interior. “They loved that they could go to their house, tucked away in the woods, and truly check-out,” recalls interior designer Graham Veysey, who along with Ahearn and Edgartown’s Waterfront Builders, joined forces and talents to realize the project. “It’s where they can slow down, reconnect, and just be together.”

The architectural vision began with Ahearn who has worked often in the Turkeyland Cove area—he describes it as “a special kind of place,” where the road dissolves into sand and the long fingers of Kanomika and...