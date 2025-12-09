Through a Painter’s Lens
Cape Cod Home / Winter 2025 / Art & Entertainment
Writer: Leslie Hatton / Photographer: Patricia Chamberlin
Through a Painter’s Lens
Photographer Tricia Chamberlin’s ethereal work has the ability to blend seamlessly into any home.
There is a softness to Patricia Chamberlin’s work, as if the natural beauty of Cape Cod that she captures has emerged from a dream rather than a scene or a moment that has been photographed. It’s no surprise then that her journey into photography began not with a camera, but with a paintbrush. “I am a painter at heart,” she says, recalling how she once took photographs as reference, viewing vistas as possible paintings. But over time, something shifted. “I started to see the potential in the photographic medium and developed that more. I think because I see with a painter’s eye, that is reflected in my work, and I hope gives a more painterly feel to my images.” The photographs themselves began to speak their own quiet language—one of light, stillness, and reverence. Now, Chamberlin paints with her lens, translating the outside world through the eyes of both an artist and a dreamer.
