Through a Painter’s Lens

Photographer Tricia Chamberlin’s ethereal work has the ability to blend seamlessly into any home.

There is a softness to Patricia Chamberlin’s work, as if the natural beauty of Cape Cod that she captures has emerged from a dream rather than a scene or a moment that has been photographed. It’s no surprise then that her journey into photography began not with a camera, but with a paintbrush. “I am a painter at heart,” she says, recalling how she once took photographs as reference, viewing vistas as possible paintings. But over time, something shifted. “I started to see the potential in the photographic medium and developed that more. I think because I see with a painter’s eye, that is reflected in my work, and I hope gives a more painterly feel to my images.” The photographs themselves began to speak their own quiet language—one of light, stillness, and reverence. Now, Chamberlin paints with her lens, translating the outside world through the eyes of both an artist and a dreamer.

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

Her muse is often the Cape—where she and her family have gathered for generations. She shares, “We would spend every summer at Brewster’s Ellis Landing.” It’s a place woven deep into her heart, where summer air carries not only salt, but memory. “There is magic to the light that is just unmatched,” she says, describing the Cape’s ethereal glow. And it’s not just the well-known spots that draw her in, but also, “the hidden paths, the twisty, fairytale-like trees,” she says. Her images often capture these quiet spaces—the ones we might pass without noticing—transforming them into moments of wonder and calm. ...