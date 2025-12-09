Elements of Nature, Comforts of Home

Interior designer Armina Kasprowicz needed to interpret her client’s wishes for a home they had never seen, until they did—and loved it.

Armina Interiors’ first project on Cape Cod arose the way much of the Michigan-based company’s work does—through a relationship with established clients. In this case, the work involved a couple who wanted a family vacation home in Falmouth to share with their three adult children. “This often happens when clients build new homes or second homes,” says Armina Kasprowicz, owner and principal designer of Armina Interiors. “I follow them wherever they go.” Kasprowicz says she loves working on houses near the water, and has completed many projects on the lakes and rivers of Michigan as well as in beach destinations such as Florida. An opportunity on the Cape proved somewhat unique, however, since the husband was working full-time overseas, and neither he nor his wife had ever set foot in the house that they hired Kasprowicz to transform. “In Michigan it was different, because I worked closely with the wife, and their home was very customized to their style and taste,” Kasprowicz recalls. “On this one, my team and I were completely on our own.” The clients trusted Armina Interiors so much, in fact, they gave her the freedom to design based upon their already established relationship. When it was finished, “They absolutely loved the house,” says Kasprowicz.

While it may seem impulsive to have such minimal involvement in the buying, renovation, and setup of a new house, the husband recognized an opportunity and seized the day. He says, “When we saw this home for sale, brand new...