11 Spring Street in Marion is home to more than just the design studio of architect Anthi Frangiadis. When she’s not producing architectural designs, Frangiadis is drawing up inspiration among visitors to her studio’s storefront, a “retail gallery” dubbed The Drawing Room. An array of original artwork, upholstered furniture, tiles, fabrics, lamps, and various other one-of-a-kind decorative pieces vibrantly fill this intimate store—a true treasure trove for design enthusiasts.

“It’s about exploring and finding something unexpected,” Frangiadis says of The Drawing Room. “It could be one of those days when you’re not really looking for something but you find that perfect piece of artwork or furniture. I want people to have a positive experience here. I don’t want design to be intimidating.”

Having studied both architecture and fine art at the Rhode Island School of Design, Frangiadis says she has always appreciated art and seen how artistic expression goes hand in hand with architecture. Wanting to try something more retail-oriented that would combine her architectural practice and love of art, she set up shop at 11 Spring Street in 2012 and began soliciting artisan work from Cape and Islands artists. She has since established a network of 50 active artisans, or, as she considers them, “collaborators”—including glass artist Constance Kolman, furniture maker John Nadeau, and lamp designer Nancy Richardson—from across New England whose pieces are featured in The Drawing Room and in Frangiadis’ design projects. Most of these pieces are customizable and made to order, and once a quarter Frangiadis completely changes out the storefront.

“You won’t go into somebody else’s house and see the same piece of furniture you purchased here,” she says. “You have the opportunity to find something here that’s more unique to you.”

In addition to artisans’ work, The Drawing Room sells Farrow & Ball paints and wallpapers, and Frangiadis has partnerships with local work rooms to offer such services as window treatments and upholstery. “We’re set up to offer full design services,” Frangiadis says, “starting from an initial idea all the way to putting a pillow on your couch.”

Frequently hosting design events, artist workshops and gallery-style openings for new collections of work, The Drawing Room will hold a launch party for Farrow & Ball’s 2017 wallpaper designs on September 28, and in October Lucy Dearborn of Lucia Lighting & Design in Lynn will present a talk on lighting.

The Drawing Room/Anthi Frangiadis Associates • 11 Spring St., Marion • 508-748-3494 • anthifrangiadis.com

Check out products from Anthi Frangiadis in the Cape Cod Life General Store