Several holiday events are scheduled across the region

That time of the year is finally upon us: the time when the bathing suits, barbecues and boys of summer come out of hibernation to celebrate the bounties of the summer season. This season also commemorates the 241st anniversary of our nation’s founding, and there’s no better way to celebrate the day than with a patriotic fireworks display.

This Fourth of July, Cape and Islands residents and visitors can take in fireworks displays at various locations across the region. Grab a beach towel, don your finest patriotic garb, and revel in the charm of a Cape-style holiday celebration.

Mashpee’s Community Picnic and Fireworks

Friday, June 30 (rain date Saturday, July 1)

This year’s annual Mashpee Community Picnic and Fireworks Display is scheduled for Friday, June 30, from 5-10 p.m. The free event will be hosted at Mashpee High School, 500 Old Barnstable Road, and will include carnival-style games and activities such as face painting, a dunk tank, pony rides and other family-fun attractions. This year, the event will also feature a K-9 dog demonstration by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department, as well as music by DJ Tom Tuttle. Food will be available for purchase, including BBQ pulled pork, hamburgers, pizza, ice cream, fried dough and more. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. For more information, contact the Mashpee Recreation Department at 508-539-1416, or visit mashpeema.gov.

Orleans Fireworks and Parade

Sunday, July 2 (rain date Thursday, July 6)

The town of Orleans annual fireworks display is scheduled to take place at Rock Harbor Beach on Sunday, July 2, at dusk. The beach is located on Rock Harbor Road and is widely known for its striking beach flats and stunning sunsets—it’s a perfect spot to take in a fireworks display. On Tuesday, July 4, the town’s annual parade steps off at 10 a.m. For more information regarding this year’s activities, call the Town of Orleans at 508-240-3700, or visit town.orleans.ma.us.

Nantucket Fireworks

Monday, July 3 (rain date Wednesday, July 5)

Jetties Beach on Bathing Beach Road is home once again to Nantucket’s annual fireworks display at dusk. In addition to the fireworks, Nantucket has several annual July Fourth traditions, including a water fight on Main Street following the parade at 9:45 a.m., and the Firecracker 5K on Sunday, July 2, starting at 7 a.m. at the Nantucket Health Club, 10 Young’s Way. For more information, visit nantucketchamber.org.

Edgartown’s Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4

Edgartown’s annual Fourth of July festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a parade stepping off at the intersection of West Tisbury Road and Pinehurst Road. Additional activities include a barbecue at the MV Preservation Trust, 99 Main Street, Edgartown, following the parade and a fireworks display at dusk, visible over Memorial Wharf. All events are free of charge, and more information is available at edgartown-ma.us.

Falmouth Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4

On Tuesday, July 4, the 37th annual Falmouth Fireworks will take place at dusk at Falmouth Heights Beach, 416 Gifford Street. Viewers can tune into PIXY 103 (102.9 FM) to enhance the experience with a selection of synchronized music that accompanies the show. For more information, contact Falmouth Town Hall at 508-548-7611, or visit falmouthfireworks.org.

Hyannis Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4

The Barnstable Recreation Department hosts its annual fireworks display at Lewis Bay in Hyannis on Tuesday, July 4, at dusk. Attendees can stop by Aselton Park at 7 p.m. to catch a free concert by local musicians before heading to beaches along Lewis Bay to enjoy the fireworks display. For more information, call Barnstable Town Hall at 508-862-4000, or visit townofbarnstable.us.

Provincetown 4th of July Picnic & Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4

On Tuesday, July 4, starting at 3 p.m., Pilgrim Monument & Provincetown Museum hosts its first Monumental 4th of July Picnic, which will conclude with P-town’s dazzling annual fireworks display at dusk over Provincetown Harbor on High Pole Hill Road. Mac’s Seafood will provide lobster rolls and fried chicken. Tickets to the picnic are $45 for adults, $15 for children, and are available for purchase on the organization’s website, pilgrim-monument.org.

Available as an option for a very special viewing experience, the Dolphin Fleet is once again offering its whale watch and fireworks cruises, departing the dock at MacMillan Pier at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., with an exclusive fireworks cruise taking place at 8 p.m. For more information and to make a reservation, call Dolphin Fleet at 508-240-3636, or visit whalewatch.com/schedule.

More summer fireworks displays

Not around for the Fourth? There are still plenty of opportunities to experience the excitement. Stop by the Sandwich Town Fair Friday, July 14, from 6-10 p.m., at Sandwich High School. The festivities traditionally conclude with a fireworks display at dusk. For more information, visit sandwichtownfair.org.

On Friday, August 18, the Oak Bluffs Firemen’s Civic Association’s fireworks display takes place at Ocean Park on Martha’s Vineyard. A concert by the Vineyard Haven Band begins at 8 p.m., and the fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. For more information, visit oakbluffsfireandems.com.

The Town of Dennis will also put on a fireworks show at West Dennis Beach on Saturday, August 26. The parking lot opens at 5 p.m., and a bonfire and live music are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with the fireworks to start at 9 p.m. The event is part of Dennis Summerfest, which also includes the 59th annual Dennis Antique Car Parade, to be held Sunday, August 27, at 12 p.m. starting at West Dennis Beach. For more information, visit dennischamber.com.