Cape Kitchen: Grilling With A View

With miles of picturesque beaches lining the shores of Cape Cod, dining with a view doesn’t have to mean waiting in long lines at the area’s most iconic summer restaurants. I love hosting beach cookouts with my small Weber charcoal grill to enjoy a laid back evening in the sand with family and friends. Sandy Neck Beach often acts as my go-to cookout spot, and with a little planning and prep in the kitchen, it’s easy to pull off an ocean side dining experience with a menu as memorable as the summer sunset.

Since launching our Maple and Herb Bacon Jam, not a single burger has come off my grill without a smear of this rich, sweet and savory spread made with herbs like fennel, rosemary, garlic and thyme. When I really want my burgers to shine, I add a little crumbled goat or blue cheese and our Cape Cod Saltworks Rosemary Sea Salt to ground beef before shaping the meat into patties to really elevate the flavor!

Click here for The Perfect Beach Burger recipe.

At Lighthouse Keeper’s we offer an assortment of specialty condiments perfect for summer grilling—think burger and dog classics with a twist! Our gourmet Cape Cod Cranberry Ketchup has all the ketchup zing you love, but with a warm and tart bite from local Cape Cod cranberries and cinnamon. Our Cape Cod Beachcomber Mustard is made with whole mustard seeds that pop in your mouth like caviar with savory herbs like rosemary and garlic, and our Bread and Butter Pickles combine sliced onions and apple cider vinegar for a deep and rich flavor.

A cold pasta salad is my idea of summertime comfort food, and my go to recipe is a street corn pasta...