World Class, Local Flair

Savoring the Cape has a new offering in service and cuisine previously only found at world class resorts in faraway places.

There’s something unmistakably Cape Cod about dining with your toes in the sand and the sound of the surf in your ears. At Red Jacket Beach Resort in South Yarmouth, that sensory experience is elevated by a culinary vision that fuses classic coastal comfort with contemporary flair. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Todd Farmosa, Red Jacket has become a standout dining destination—not just for resort guests, but for anyone who craves the Cape’s freshest flavors in a setting that feels like a vacation.

Farmosa, who brings years of fine-dining experience from top-tier kitchens including Wequassett Resort in Harwich, is no stranger to high expectations. Now overseeing the multifaceted dining operation at Red Jacket, he strikes a delicate balance between resort casual and destination dining. “You want to surprise people,” he says. “But you also want them to feel at home.”

Red Jacket Beach Resort, one of several EOS Hospitality properties on the Cape, offers a remarkable variety of dining options, and a menu for every mood that caters to every appetite, schedule, and lifestyle. The centerpiece is Tides & Tavern, the resort’s full-service restaurant, where guests can settle in for breakfast, lunch, or dinner with a panoramic view of Nantucket Sound. Here, the focus is on regionally inspired fare with a strong emphasis on local seafood, seasonal vegetables, and artisanal baked goods sourced from nearby purveyors.

For those looking for a more casual bite or a lively social scene, Tides & Tavern offers a laid-back pub and bistro vibe. With comfortable seating and a menu that nods to New England classics—think elevated...