Chatham Charm

In her Chatham cottage, interior designer Nancy Boughton layers soft coastal hues, storied furnishings, and a touch of whimsy to create a home that feels both intentional and effortlessly at ease.

There is a certain kind of home that doesn’t announce itself. It doesn’t rely on bold gestures or dramatic statements, but instead unfolds slowly, revealing its character in layers—through texture, through light, through the quiet confidence of things well chosen. In Chatham, interior designer Nancy Boughton has created such a place for her family—a cottage that feels as though it has always been exactly as it should be.

Her home stands apart not for its grandeur, but for its authenticity. It offers something quieter, more enduring—a sense of ease that lingers long after visitors have moved on.

That feeling is not accidental. It is the result of a life lived with an eye for detail and a deep understanding of how spaces evolve. Before establishing herself in interior design, Boughton spent years in advertising, a field that sharpened her instinct for composition, balance, and storytelling. But it was a later chapter—one shaped by family life and a growing connection to the Cape—that ultimately redirected her path.

“There was a moment where I realized I wanted to do something more creative, something more personal,” she reflects. “Design felt like a natural extension of everything I had been doing, just in a different way.”

The Chatham cottage became the proving ground for that transition. Though it was her own home, it also served as an early expression of what would become her professional voice on the Cape—a place where ideas could be tested, refined, and ultimately realized.

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