Born of Summer Memories

For one homeowner, memories of idyllic childhood summers influence her dream of gifting similar experiences to her children, thanks to House of Coco Interiors.

Chatham has always felt deeply personal to me. It’s a place rooted in family, tradition, and some of my most formative memories, and that connection has only grown stronger over time,” says Kathryn Tinsley, of her deep love and appreciation for the town of Chatham.

“My grandparents, Joe and Anne Giangregorio, owned a home on Barcliff Avenue for over 50 years, so I spent every summer of my childhood visiting them in Chatham. Those years shaped my connection to the Cape—long, sun-filled beach days, evening walks to the fish pier, Chatham A’s [Anglers] games, and family dinners that stretched late into the night.”

Kathryn’s grandparents sold their home in 2021 and in the years to follow, Kathryn yearned to pass on those cherished experiences from her childhood to her own children. When a home became available on the same street as her grandparents’ home, Kathryn and her husband, Chris, were thrilled.

“In essence, this home is our dream come true,” Kathryn exclaims.

Kathryn sought out the help of Courtney Brunelle, owner of House of Coco Interiors in Eastham, to create a coastal aesthetic that feels effortless and elevated. Kathryn, Chris, and their three young children needed a comfortable and intimate space, while also accommodating their love of hosting extended family and friends.

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“House of Coco Interiors is known for creating an effortless, organic, coastal feel, and a big part of that comes from bringing the outdoors in. We draw a lot of inspiration from our surroundings, especially here on the Cape, where there’s such an abundance of natural...