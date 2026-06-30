Three Generations, One View

A thoughtfully designed pavilion and poolscape create a coastal haven where family traditions take root and summer unfolds year after year.

There is a moment, just as the afternoon light begins to soften over Dowses Beach, when everything seems to settle into place. The breeze carries the rhythm of the water beyond, the horizon stretching wide over Nantucket Sound, and in the backyard just above it all, three generations gather in a space that feels as natural as it does intentional.

Children slip easily between pool and patio, their laughter rising and falling with the wind. Bare feet move across sun-warmed stone, towels draped casually over shoulders as they make their way back for “just one more swim.” Parents hover nearby—watching, relaxing, connecting. And just beyond, under the shelter of a thoughtfully positioned pavilion, grandparents sit comfortably in the shade, taking it all in. Not just the view, but the life unfolding within it. It is a scene that feels effortless. But behind it lies a carefully orchestrated collaboration between Sea View Builders and Joyce Landscaping—a shared vision brought to life through precision, creativity, and a deep understanding of how a space can shape experience.

“This was about more than creating something beautiful,” says Miah Hegarty, principal of Sea View Builders. “It was about building a place where a family could truly live together—where memories could happen naturally, year after year.”

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That idea—of a space designed not just for living, but for remembering—guided every decision from the outset. The homeowners envisioned a backyard that could function as a private resort, one that would welcome children, grandchildren, and extended family with ease, while still maintaining the quiet elegance of its coastal setting. ...