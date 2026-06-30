Beyond the Blueprint

A former modular house in Chatham becomes an intentionally crafted home thanks to Clancy Construction’s craftsmanship.

What begins as a house assembled in parts does not always end as a home built with intention. Modular construction, by its very nature, is efficient and practical—a puzzle of pre-fabricated components brought together to create something whole. But over time, as needs evolve and lifestyles shift, those once-sensible spaces can begin to feel constrained, their logic no longer aligned with the rhythms of the people living within them.

In Chatham, one such home found its second life through a complete and considered transformation by Clancy Construction. What had once been a modular structure was taken down to its bones and rebuilt from within, emerging as a residence that reflects not just contemporary standards of living, but the deeply personal ways in which a family moves through its space.

“They had a modular house that needed to be renovated,” explains Stephanie Sarna, selections coordinator and interior designer with Clancy. “We took all the walls, stripped everything down, and then started almost from the bones up.”

The decision to undertake a full gut renovation is never made lightly, but in this case, it opened the door to possibility. Rather than working around limitations, the design team and homeowners were able to reimagine the interior entirely—rethinking flow, function, and the subtle details that make a house feel like it truly belongs to the people who live there.

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While the overall footprint of the home remained intact, the interior was reshaped to better suit modern living. Rooms that once felt confined were expanded. Circulation improved. And most importantly, the heart of the home—the interconnected spaces of kitchen, dining, and living—was redefined. ...