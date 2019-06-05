Village Life: Charming Chatham

Photo above by Judith Keneman

Where heritage meets modern living

Perhaps no other village ties together modern chic and quintessential classic Cape Cod quite like Chatham. It still maintains its image as a hardworking fishing village while also laying claim to luxurious resorts and high-end shops on its picturesque Main Street. It is miles of pristine beaches and acres of fine golf courses. It is history and it is the future. When one asks where to go to feel all of what Cape Cod was in the “good old days” while also enjoying the luxuries the 21st century provides, there can only be one answer: Chatham.

The town of Chatham includes smaller villages of North Chatham, South Chatham and West Chatham, bordered on the west and north by the town of Harwich, the south by Nantucket Sound, and the east by the Atlantic Ocean. It is the link to the sea that has defined Chatham and its residents for centuries. Whether it’s the fleet of fishing boats passing by Chatham Lighthouse at sunrise, or the crowds of sunbathers finding their own slice of paradise at popular beaches such as Harding’s Beach, Lighthouse Beach, Ridgevale Beach or Forest Street Beach, Chatham and the ocean are forever connected.