Lighting consultant Steve Rice shines the light on a homeowner’s transformation of a typical Cape into a Coastal Farmhouse where relaxing and creating memories with family and friends is their ultimate focus.

When Devin and Kathy lived in upstate New York, Devin’s professional design background and acquired construction skills inspired the creativity to transform their house on the shore of Lake Ontario. “It was a labor of love, coming up with ideas of what could be possible and then turning them into reality,” Devin recalls.

When the time was right, the couple decided to move to the Cape full-time, and turn their Cape house, nestled in an established neighborhood in Chatham, into their “forever home.” So, they teamed up with local builder Ken Jalbert of Gage Construction and their life-long friend, Don, of Reid Remodeling from Dundee, New York, and set about transforming the Cape Cod style home into a quintessential Coastal Farmhouse.

To set the right tone, shiplap, differing ceiling heights, and warm colors are used strategically, as well as materials such as dark bamboo flooring and crackle-glazed handmade tiles. The one constant throughout was quality. “Devin and Kathy have impeccable and discerning taste,” Steve Rice lighting consultant and owner of Light & Living in Eastham explains. “This project was a valuable and memorable experience for me because they understand the value of quality, not only as a component of function, but also as quality relates to form.” Rice provided consultation and fulfillment of lighting throughout the home, both the interior as well as the exterior. His claim about quality and form being inter-related parts of a whole is exemplified by the choice to use Hubbardton Forge products for the bulk of the project. Of the company, located in Castleton, Vermont, Rice says, “We set our sights on mid-century modern styles, which Hubbardton excels at with their designs. We chose their Coastal Bronze finish for the exterior and the Dark Smoke for the interior which tied in perfectly with the couple’s palette.

Devin and Kathy’s palette includes hues more often associated with colonial design expressions which is what differentiates this home from the white and breezy blue coastal experience, from one that is typically found in agrarian-inspired décor–thus, the Coastal Farmhouse declaration. Indigo blue in the foyer keeps the shiplap on the walls from floating away and grounds the space. Mossy greens on the dry bar transition from the dining room into the fully custom kitchen–a design collaboration between the homeowners and Zac Signorelli of Decimal Point Design in Pocasset. The larder style full height cabinets anchor the 12-foot-long island that is crowned by over-sized glass pendants which Rice says, “…revolve around mid-century styling with a nod toward a clean, contemporary design.” The island runs parallel to a seven-foot cooktop alcove, topped with square cabinets that display color options in the hues that emanate from behind the Lamberts seeded-glass panels. Rice says, the new trend to incorporate a variety of lighting hues in a good lighting design, gives options to the homeowner when establishing moods and themes. Like the design and décor of the house, lighting, and the other electronics have been carefully sourced, integrated and controlled by the couple’s iPad.

Outside, the home boasts a backyard built for fun for the homeowners, their family, and friends, as well as their Black Labradors, Sasha, and Piper. The massive Marvin sliding doors open from the kitchen to a spacious and comfortable stone patio area created by Harwich’s Nick Eldredge, of Nicholas Eldredge Hardscapes. Two steps up to the spacious pool deck and the dog’s antics are on display in the beautiful pool installed by Shoreline Pools in South Dennis. Galvanized planters set into a side portion of the backyard just off the kitchen doors keep the fresh herbs and produce easily accessible. And in a quiet corner, an over-sized hot tub provides the privacy and relaxation after the demands of a busy day.

Throughout, the Hubbardton exterior lighting shines, not just at night, but due to the impeccable styling, confidently during the day as well. “Exterior lighting was defined with two styles of wall fixtures,” Rice explains. “Unfortunately, a post light was not available in the Mason style Devin and Kathy chose, so Hubbardton Forge worked with Devin to design a custom light that could sit atop a granite post Devin’s father gave them as a housewarming gift.

Left to right: Sasha, Enzo, Piper

The fenestration package includes two-over-two farmhouse windows by Marvin, and the dark cladding of the windows, particularly when the awning units are stretched open, make a striking statement against the exterior cedar shingle siding, and crisp white trim. Throughout, the details, (both in form and function) define this space as a thoughtful, high-quality home that can stand up to all the fun this couple can muster. Maybe it is a chicken or the egg scenario, but the couple’s easy attitude seems to be less attributed to a natural personality trait than a confidence that they have made decisions in their home and their lives to embrace and enjoy life in the moment.

Either way, Rice who has been helping homeowners on the Cape and beyond since he opened his first showroom in Eastham in 2020, considers this project and his new friends Devin and Kathy, to be one of the most fulfilling projects he has been involved with. “Working with these clients reminds me how lucky we are to have creative, forward-thinking homeowners choosing to call Cape Cod home.”

Julie Craven Wagner is the editor of Cape Cod HOME.